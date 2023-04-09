Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate has reacted following a challenge by the Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, to a one-on-one debate.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reported on Friday that Soyinka, in a statement released, titled “FASCISM ON COURSE” had rebutted the OBIdients over cyber attack on his personality and challenged Peter Obi’s running-mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, to a live debate over the latter’s view against the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, by May 29.

But in a reaction, Datti, in a statement by the Obi-Datti Media Office on Saturday, said he would not debate the Nobel laureate “not out of cowardice, but for cultural and political reasons.”

According to him, Soyinka was not on any opposition ballot during the election. He, however, added that he would be more than willing to debate if the Nobel prize winner can use his influence to lure the President-elect and candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, into the studio.

Read the full statement her:

DATTI BABA-AHMED WILL NOT DEBATE PROF. SOYINKA. Like many Nigerians we are bewildered by the late hour intervention of our respected Nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka in issues around the flawed 2023 elections.

Where was he all this while? One of those who should ordinarily and rightfully be honoured as the conscience of the nation, Prof. Soyinka is now criminalising dissent and infact weighing in on the side of fraud and injustice! We state therefore that the vice-presidential candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed cannot take up Prof. Soyinka’s offer of a public debate, not out of cowardice, but for cultural and political reasons.

Culturally it’s just not decent, their age and accomplishment gaps taken into account, for Datti to sit opposite the 88 year-old global icon and point out his folly to his face, even if the old man called for it. And politically there is no basis for such a challenge in that Prof. is not on any of the opposite ballots.

If however he can use his influence to drag his preferred candidates, who resisted debates throughout the campaign, to the studio this second, Datti says he is more than willing to take them on. Signed: Obi-Datti Media Office.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE