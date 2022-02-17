Soludo makes OND minimum qualification for political appointees

THE Anambra State governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has made the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) the minimum qualification for appointments of commissioners and other political appointees in his administration.

This was made known in the expression of interest form for those seeking such appointments in his government expected to be inaugurated on March 17.

In the form, the following qualifications were listed as qualifications for appointments in the emerging government: High School Diploma, National Certificate in Education (NCE), Higher National Diploma (HND), National Diploma, Bachelor degrees, Master’s and PhD degrees.

In an announcement signed by Soludo himself, calling for expression of interest for such jobs, the governor-elect said the development was in fulfilment of his campaign promise.

He said, “As stated in our manifesto and repeated during the election campaigns, I am committed to giving everyone who has the requisite competencies, capabilities, and relevant valuable contributions to the good governance of Anambra State an opportunity to do so.

“Therefore, to enable an accessible, open, credible, and competitive process, I have approved the launch of the online system to collect information on available competencies, experiences, and passion through a platform.

“This platform is designed for Ndi Anambra to ‘express interest’ in volunteering or seeking a political appointment or career in paid public service positions.

“This Talent Data Bank offers a transparent and level playing field for talent search and team selection processes that are consistent with our vision.

“We hope to attract problem-solvers with passion, competence, capacity, and integrity who are interested in joining a team of other selfless public servants to transform Anambra State into a liveable and prosperous smart megacity.

“We have a comprehensive outline of political offices, public service, and volunteer options on the Talent DataBank platform to choose what aligns with your competencies, experiences, and passion.

“Please write in the relevant section of the form your value proposition that shows what problem(s) you would like to solve for Anambra, how you intend to solve them, and what makes you the fit and proper person.”

According to the announcement, applications for such appointments would be submitted not later than February 28.