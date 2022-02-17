Amotekun arrests truck with 63 northerners, motorcycles in Ondo

MEN of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, have intercepted a truck in Iju in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, with about 63 men from the northern part of the country hiding inside.

Apart from the men, the truck was also loaded with cows, rams and motorcycles while the men hide within the animals and the motorcycles.

It was gathered that the men claimed to have left Gigawa town in Gombe state and heading to Lagos before they were stopped and apprehended by the officials of state security outfit.

The driver of the vehicle, Salisu Ammed, with registration number ‘Kano AB 234 BDJ who said that they were heading towards Lagos but could not explain why the men were hiding inside the vehicle.

The state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said, “Our men while on duty saw a trailer filled with rams and motorcycles.

“They were arrested along Iju road and while searching the vehicle, we realised they were not carrying only rams, but also carrying 63 persons, 10 registered okadas with Yoruba names and 15 unregistered okadas as well as 240 rams in the truck.”