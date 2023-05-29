The Ayedero of Yorubaland, Honourable Shina Peller has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (GCFR) on his formal inauguration as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Honourable Peller’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement he issued and shared with the media on Monday following the successful inauguration of President Tinubu as the country’s number one citizen for the next four years.

In the statement, the Ayedero of Yorubaland described the newly inaugurated president as a man of destiny who has managed to secure a prominent place for himself in the political history of Nigeria, even against all odds.

In the same vein, the Oke Ogun-born federal lawmaker expressed confidence that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will replicate his impressive track record as Lagos State governor for Nigeria as the country’s president, while he also described as unquestionable Tinubu’s ability in identifying potential leaders, grooming and bringing them to the limelight.

Also, while expressing confidence that the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Tinubu will manifest positively, Honourable Peller urged the new president to include strengthening the country’s creative industry as one of the priorities of his administration.

Furthermore, the Ayedero of Yorubaland urged all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation, to support Asiwaju with necessary prayers and motivation. “Let’s have faith in God through our new president and hope for a better Nigeria under his leadership,” Honourable Peller said.

The statement read in full:

“I extend my heartfelt congratulatory message to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his formal inauguration as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As the saying goes, “Destiny has no competition.” Asiwaju, you are indeed a man of destiny that history will reckon with. Against all odds, you have successfully secured a prominent place for yourself in the political history of Nigeria. I salute your political sagacity, resilience and doggedness.

“Also, your ability to identify brilliant and innovative people with leadership potential, groom and bring them to the limelight remains commendable; even your ardent critics cannot feign ignorance of the fact that you are a leader who makes leaders.

“Your impressive track record as the executive governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 remains one to reckon till date, and we are very confident that you will replicate this for Nigeria as our president.





“Your Excellency, going by your antecedents, I am very hopeful that your “Renewed Hope” agenda will impact positively on the masses, particularly Nigerian youths who occupy the largest percentage of our country’s population.

“Also, among other important policies that your administration will be making to enhance the economic growth of our country, I implore Your Excellency to prioritize strengthening our creative industry which contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP.

“To Nigerians, particularly the youth, let’s remember that it is only God that gives power, and He gives it to whosoever he wishes. Irrespective of our ethnic, religious and political affiliation, let’s leverage our unity in diversity, stay united and support Asiwaju with necessary prayers and motivation.

“Initially, prior to the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, I wasn’t comfortable with the Muslim/Muslim ticket, but later I had to align as a verse in the holy Quran indicates that there is nothing wrong with it. Holy Quran (Surah Al-Fath Chapter 48, verse 28) says, “He it is who sent His messenger with the true guidance and the religion of truth that He may make it prevail over every religion.” Also, good governance may not be achieved if we are so driven by religious sentiment.

“As featured in our coat of arms, faith is required for us to progress as a nation. Let’s have faith in God through our new president and hope for a better Nigeria under his leadership.

“Dear President Tinubu, as you are inaugurated today to oversee the affairs of our great country for the next four years, I pray that God gives you the required strength and wisdom to govern us in the best direction and make Nigeria better and a good reference point for the rest of the world. Amen. Once again, congratulations President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”