The lawmaker representing Ogbaru 1 State Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Chukwunonso Noble Igwe, has commended the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo for extending the ongoing road construction across the state to Okpoko community in Ogbaru Council Area of the State.

The Lawmaker, who showered commendations on Soludo, during plenary on Tuesday, said the governor was doing wonderfully well in Okpoko because Okpoko which hitherto was abandoned by previous administrations was now wearing a new look with road infrastructures in the area.

He said Governor Soludo was interested in roads in Okpoko and had awarded about nine roads in the area, adding that the people of the Okpoko community were now enjoying asphalted roads courtesy of the Soludo administration.

The lawmaker however appealed to the governor to order the contractor handling Obodoukwu and IK Onuora Nkpuka-Amazu roads to speed up construction works on the aforementioned roads because of the very important nature of the roads to the people.

Hon. Igwe said, “If you go to Obodoukwu Road now in Okpoko, it is not under construction but the governor awarded it. IK Onuora-Ogbuagu-Nkpuka-Amazu road has also been awarded but the contractors are not doing those roads.

“And these two roads are the major entry and exit points in Ogbaru constituency one. That is why I said the governor is doing a wonderful job in the Okpoko community.

“Our special concern is that we actually want them to take cognisance of flood control so that they won’t have adverse effects on the properties around the areas they are constructing those roads.

“Soludo is transforming Okpoko and the entire state at large. But we still want him to do more. I believe that by the time they would come for the budget this year, we will include other roads in the 2024 budget.

“We want more from Governor Soludo because he is a good man, the Lawmaker added.

