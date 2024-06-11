Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has assented to the State Electoral Law, 2024 which is law to re-establish the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission whose staff have remained redundant for many years.

Governor Soludo signed the law at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, flanked by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, and the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chukwuma Okoye, among others.

The Governor also signed the Anambra State Touting Prohibition Law, 2024; Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law, 2024, Health Facilities and Accreditation Agency Law, 2024, Anambra State Peace Building and Conflict Management Agency 2024, Anambra State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (ANSOGPADEC) Law, 2024 and Anambra State Market Safety and Protection Law, 2024.

Other bills signed include Trafficking In Person Prohibition Law, 2024; Anambra State Revenue Administration (Consolidation and Harmonization) Law, 2024; Anambra State Private Colleges of Nursing and Midwifery Law, 2024; and the Law to Amend the Anambra State House of Assembly Service Commission Law 2021 and for other Connected Purposes.

Also in attendance were Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Barr. Joachin Anaeto, among others.

