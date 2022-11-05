Sokoto PDP chieftain, Bojo Bodinga, defects to APC

As the days for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria are drawing nearer, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country has continued to receive hundreds of thousands of PDP members who are dumping the party across the length and breaths of the country.

The recent event today was the defection of the PDP stalwart in the state Alhaji Sahabi Bojo Bodinga from Sokoto South Senatorial District a zone, where Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is from.

According to a statement signed by, Bashar Abubakar, the special assistant on media and publicity to Senator Aliyu Wamakko and made available to newsmen in Sokoto, he disclosed that Alhaji Sahabi Bojo Bodinga explained that he and his teeming PDP supporters across the state have left the party for APC.

The statement further said, “Alhaji Bojo Bodinga was happily received into APC by the leader of the party in Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, assisted by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, APC Gubernatorial Candidate in the state, Hon. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and APC Chairman, Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida, among many other APC leaders.”

Speaking on behalf of the party leadership, the Chairman of APC in the state, Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida, while welcoming Alhaji Sahabi Bojo Bodinga into the party, assured him and his supporters of equal treatment in the party.

The event that was held at the residence of APC leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko at Gawon Nama, Sokoto, was graciously witnessed by many prominent APC loyalists in the state.

