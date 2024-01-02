The Sokoto government and Emzor Pharmaceuticals have agreed to collaborate to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality, life-saving drugs for mother-child care in the state.

According to Asabe Balarabe, the Commissioner for Health in Sokoto, the collaboration aligns with the state’s vision for comprehensive healthcare.

The understanding was reached during a visit by a team led by the commissioner to the Emzor facility in Shagamu, Ogun State, on December 15.

She mentioned that discussions during the meeting centered around ensuring the availability of quality and affordable health products, specifically targeting maternal, nutrition, and child health in public health facilities.

The commissioner stated that the visit marked a significant milestone in Sokoto’s healthcare journey and emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration in achieving sustainable healthcare development.

“Emzor Pharmaceuticals’ commitment underscores the private sector’s pivotal role in realizing the state’s vision for accessible, quality healthcare,” she said.

The “strategic meeting” was facilitated by Azuka Okeke, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Africa Resource Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (ARC_ESM).

Okeke mentioned that the meeting aimed to foster active private-sector participation in advancing healthcare in the state.

Speaking during the meeting, Uzoma Ezeoke, the Executive Director of Emzor, expressed a firm commitment to collaborating with Sokoto state.

She highlighted that the focus of the collaboration is to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality, life-saving drugs for mothers and children in the state.

During the visit, the delegation toured Emzor’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sagamu, Ogun State.

