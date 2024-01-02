There seems to be cheering news for Nigerians planning to participate in this year’s Hajj as the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday announced an extension of the deadline for the payment of the minimum deposit of N4.5 million fixed by the Hajj body for intending pilgrims.

The extension, from the early scheduled December 31, 2023, to January 31, according to the commission, was to provide an additional opportunity for individuals to participate in this sacred pilgrimage.

Announcing the extension in a press release signed by NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, made available to Tribune Online, the Hajj body stated that it was in response to concerns raised by clerics, governors, state pilgrims welfare boards/agencies/commissions and other stakeholders.

Usara stated that the overwhelming request for extension from various religious communities underscored the significance of ensuring accessibility to a broader spectrum of Muslim faithful eager to participate in this year’s Hajj exercise.

According to Usara, “In response to the heartfelt concerns raised by religious clerics, state pilgrims’ welfare boards/agencies/commissions, state governors and other stakeholders regarding closure of 2024 Hajj registration, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is pleased to announce Federal Government’s approval for an extension of the deadline.

“The new date is set for January 31, 2024, providing an additional opportunity for individuals to participate in this sacred pilgrimage.

“The overwhelming request for extension from various religious communities underscores the significance of ensuring accessibility to a broader spectrum of the faithful eager to embark on the spiritual journey of Hajj.”

She expressed NAHCON’s confidence that before the January 31 deadline, the commission would have determined the cost of this year’s Hajj with the support of other agencies.

According to Usara, the new deadline provided an opportunity for new registrants to register for the spiritual exercise, while those yet to balance their payment would be able to do so.

She informed that going by the Saudi Arabia authorities’ guidelines for the 2024 Hajj, February 25 was slated as end date for signing all contracts regarding this year’s exercise.

This, she further stated, meant that payments into all International Bank Account Number (IBAN) accounts must close by that date.

“Consequently, NAHCON is confident that before expiration of the new deadline, with the support of its sister agencies, the Commission would have determined the total cost of 2024 Hajj.

“The extension therefore provides a window for new registrants to do so and by the end of January, those who need to balance up payment would be able to do so as well.

“NAHCON seizes this chance to remind intending pilgrims and other stakeholders that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has slated 25th February as end date for signing all contracts, signaling the end of payments into IBAN accounts.

“With this extension, NAHCON has barely a month to finalize payment of all Hajj deposits into its IBAN account for the 2024 Hajj.

“This extension, even though overstretches NAHCON’s preparatory timeline, reflects the Commission’s Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi’s commitment to accommodating the concerns of stakeholders,” Usara stated.

She added that Arabi expressed gratitude to religious leaders, state boards, and governors for their advocacy on behalf of the pilgrims.

“Malam Arabi described this collaborative effort as a testament to the shared commitment to facilitating a meaningful and inclusive Hajj experience for all.

“He prayed all Hajj handlers would utilize this opportunity well for success of 2024 Hajj operations.”

Tribune Online Report reports that there had been growing concerns that Nigeria might not be able to fill its quota of 95,000 slots allocated to it by the Saudi Arabian authorities for this year’s Hajj.

The concerns emanated from the N4.5 million minimum deposit NAHCON asked intending pilgrims to pay as well as the deadline of December 31, 2023, earlier set for the remittance of deposits by state Muslim pilgrims welfare boards/agencies/commissions.

Unlike previous arrangements, Saudi authorities had issued new guidelines relating to the 2024 Hajj with all Hajj-participating countries expected to conclude their accommodation and Masha’ir contracts by February 25.

Apart from this, there is a clear departure from what was obtained up to last year’s Hajj as issuance of visas for intending pilgrims will commence on March 1, 2024, and close on April 29, less than two months before Arafat Day, while first set of pilgrims is expected to arrival the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 9.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE