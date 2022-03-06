Soil degradation may lead to disaster if not addressed ― NISS

The Nigerian Institute of Soil Science (NISS) has said, if not properly managed, soil degradation may lead to disaster in the nations food system which will in turn undermine the quest to achieve food security.

While noting agricultural productivity, particularly food security, depends on it, the institute said that soil resources constitute the life of any nation.

This was made known at the one-day meeting of the Draft National Agricultural Soil Management Policy (NASMP) in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the President and Chairman of Council, NISS, Professor Ayoade Oginkunle, the institute said soil degradation is tantamount to human life degradation.

“Nigerian soil resources have been badly degraded and this still continues. This must stop and be reduced to the barest minimum to avoid disaster.

“Degradation is tantamount to human life degradation. Many people, including some government officials, politicians and administrators seem not to realise it.

“With NISS in place, the crucial factor remaining is a well-structured policy to handle the various problems of degradation to sustain high soil quality and food security,” he said.

Professor Victor Chude, the Registrar, NISS, said the NASMP will enhance higher productivity on farms by controlling erosion, deforestation and restore soil degradation and foster sustainable economic growth.

He noted that it will further harmonise policies across key ministries, departments and agencies to foster sustainable soil management practices.

In his part, Professor of Science, Technology and Innovation in Sustainable Development, Ademola Adenle, in his paper presentation, said maintaining higher soil quality in NASMP is key to increased agricultural productivity and to foster agribusiness development for economic growth.

Professor Adenle who is also the founder of Africa Sustainability Innovation Academy said provision of accurate data and information on soil quality is important for soil management practices and agribusiness development.

He however said youth and women participation in adoption of Integrated Soil Fertility Management (ISFM) will help boost agricultural productivity and engage in agribusiness.

“Soil Improvement technologies enhance agribusiness development through adoption of Integrated Soil Fertility Management (ISFM) strategies.”

