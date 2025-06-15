Niger pension board begins verification process for prompt payment

The Niger State Pension Board has commenced verification process for prompt payment of pensions to all state and local government pensioners within the state.

Director General Niger State Pension Board, Malam Nasiru Saidu Namaska stated this in a statement personally signed and made available to journalists over the weekend in Minna.

He said this has become necessary in order to facilitate the timely payment of July 2025 pensions, adding that pensioners are required to undergo the “I Am Alive” thumbprint verification process.

Namaska said, “The deadline for verification is July 18, 2025, while the verification location is any bank of your choice.”

The statement explained that this verification is essential to prevent any delays or interruptions in the processing of pension payments.

The DG further explained that the cooperation of all pensioners is vital to ensure a smooth and efficient payment process.

He, however, advised that for further inquiries, pensioners should please contact the Niger State Pension Board.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

