The rainy season is at its height and while every human is affected by rains, it is more worrisome for women, especially those whose jobs entail moving around; they are conscious of their outfits, hair, bags , and shoes as well as how to look neat and stylish irrespective of the weather.

Indeed, slaying on a rainy day is an art as rains don’t just ruin the hair but also the outfit; soaked clothes, squishy shoes and drenched hair do not present the stylish picture many women desire; rainy days to many women are gloomy days but for fashionistas, it is just one other day because instead of letting a rainy day get them gloomy, they have perfected the art of dressing for rain and unpredictable weather.

Dressing for the rains has gone beyond having a shower cap, umbrella and jelly shoes or bags; it has to do with coordination of the entire wardrobe in a way that will merge weather conditions with professional dress codes.

Simple styling tips for rainy days:

Use waterproof rain-friendly shoes preferably rubber or jelly shoes

Try cropped pants

Wear shorter trousers that don’t drag the floor

Wear dark colours that spots and stains

Combine stylish jelly bags with shoes

Use bright coloured blazers on dark coloured skirt or pants

Rock corporate dresses; avoid bodycon or maxi dresses

Boot up; it protects legs and adds glamour

Layer your outfit; use clothes that come in pieces

Use clear transparent raincoat so that the cloth design can still be seen





Use chunky heels if you must wear heels to avoid slips and tripping on wet floors

Bring out the scarf; keeps the hair from flying around in the wind and protects it from drizzles

Wear beanies; they protect the hair while maintaining elegance.

