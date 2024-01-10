An investment company, Skyewise Group has appointed an Investment Banker and a chartered accountant, Dung Dan Dung as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

His appointment is contained in a statement signed and issued by the company’s Group Managing Director, Dr. Elvis Abuyere.

The statement said Dung wields over a decade of experience in assets management, having worked with FCMB Pensions Limited where he managed over N400 billion assets.

His areas of portfolio management include securities dealings and investment research.

The statement described Dung as an auditor with vast experience in fraud examining and forensic auditing.

Dr. Abuyere expressed confidence that Dung will bring his experience to bear in management of the firm’s growing assets and add value in brokering new business grounds.

Dung is a seasoned investment Banker and a chartered accountant (ICAN) who is passionate about the business of identifying, packaging, and scaling-up startups in the Fintech, Agro-allied, and other sectors. He also consults reputable companies in setting up their structure, building their portfolios, and other restructuring arrangements.

He is a Member of Association of Entrepreneurs and Technologists of Nigeria and also an Associate member of Accounting Technicians of West Africa. He possesses expertise in Project Management, Business Consultancy, Financial Modeling, Agro Allied and Portfolio management and is currently a level II CFA candidate.

He holds a BSc in Accounting from the University of Abuja and a Masters in Accounting and Finance, where he conducted research on the Effect of macroeconomic variables on stock returns in Sub-Saharan Africa as published by Nasarawa State University.

He also trains students preparing for professional qualification (ICAN & ACCA) locally and internationally.