Sinatra wraps up ‘Natty November’ with triple event

Many know all about ‘Detty December’ but forget that November is when the Yuletide season actually starts.

Sinatra’s Place, a nature-friendly sports bar cum entertainment hub, located in Ikeja, Lagos, and the official Chelsea Nigeria fan club bar is wrapping up the month of November with a triple bang.

First is ‘Jack in the city’ on Friday, November 26. The event, sponsored by Jack Daniels, has as headline act Hessking & Major7th Band.

According to General Manager Sinatra, Pius Lawal, “‘Jack in the city’ is a concept that encourages a relaxed lifestyle and this fits into what our brand stands for. That’s why the partnership is a no-brainer. Hessking & Majority Band of course need no introduction.”

Not one to drop the tempo, Sinatra is following up with an explosive event on Saturday, November 27 in conjunction with Black Label, and headlined by the enigmatic DJ Kaywise.

“Over the years, Black Label has distinguished itself as a brand of the masters and DJ Kaywise is clearly another master of his game. Bringing them together is an indication that we are in a masters’ class,” Lawal stated.

To wrap things up on Sunday, November 28 is Sinatra’s Live Band classic with Prince Adepoju Olaosebikan and his De Creator Band.

From all indications, Sinatra is set to show its clientele what a real Detty December should look like, without forgetting to make this November a memorable one.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.