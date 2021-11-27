Ignore native perception about COVID-19 vaccines, Attah Igala urges Nigerians

The Attah Igala, Mathew Opaluwa has charged Nigerians to take COVID-19 vaccines and ignore the negative perception attributed to combat the deadly pandemic.

Opaluwa, gave the charge on in Idah when a non-governmental organization, Challenge Parenthood Initiative (CPI) paid him an advocacy visit in his palace.

He stressed that there is much negative information making the rounds about the vaccines adding that government and other key stakeholders should work hard to change this myth.

The monarch, however, warned that the distribution of the vaccine should not be hijacked by some fraudulent individuals who intend to sabotage government efforts at curtailing the pandemic by administering fake vaccines for Nigerians to consume.

“Let us get the original vaccine and put an end to this deadly pandemic,” he said.

The monarch however promised to mobilize his people towards the successful uptake of the vaccine in Igala land.

Earlier in her remarks, the Executive Director of CPI, Eunice Abimbola Agbogun congratulated HRM Mather Opaluwa for his installation as the new Attah of Igala land adding that, during his reign, Kogi is now an oil-producing state.

She added that under the new monarch Idah Nsuka road rehabilitation was awarded by the Federal Government as Igala nation has witnessed relative peace, development and productivity.

On the advocacy visit on COVID-19 vaccines to the Attah’s palace, Agbogun noted that their objective is to enhance awareness on the efficacy of the covid-19 vaccine and mobilize target communities to increase demand uptake of the vaccines and to build the capacity of stakeholders on emerging issues in the fight against COVID-19 and promote uptake of the vaccines.

Agbogun said “In the wake of the emergence of the third wave of the COVID-19 Nigeria has begun to see a pandemic of two tracks – where the Delta variant is tearing through unvaccinated populations. Despite the support by the COVAX Facility led by WHO and UNICEF who have so far delivered 3.9 million doses to Nigeria, the country has continued to suffer from the gross inequity in global vaccine access.”

“In the light of Kogi State dynamic effort at curtailing covid-19 in the state to discuss strategies to improve COVID-19 vaccination rate across the state.

“The current COVID-19 case surge across other parts of the country has resulted in the need to encourage citizens of Kogi State to take up responsibilities of adhering to preventive measures aimed at avoiding the spread of COVID-19 from high burden state into Kogi State. Therefore, there is need for both State and Non-State actors to provide the needed interventions to promote the uptake of the vaccines in particular.”

She told the monarch that it is a one year project which will witness a one-day capacity building on the myths of covid-19, sensitization visits across the three senatorial districts, radio programmes, press conferences, amongst others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ignore native perception. Ignore native perception

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ignore native perception. Ignore native perception