Sikiru Adepoju’s ‘Ope’ album is out

The much-anticipated ‘ỌPẸ’ album, a debut by Nigerian Grammy-winning recording artist and percussionist, Sikiru Adepoju has been released.

Announcing the release days back, MansMark Records, the AfroWest Music Hub, said the floor is now open to fans, for a potpourri of choice music put together by some of the world’s best.

The official release of ỌPẸ (Yoruba-Nigeria word for Gratitude) follows the unveiling of three appetising singles from the collection: “Ajaja” (I am The Spirit); “Goin’ Somewhere”; and “Take Me Home, Country Roads” – a remake of John Denver’s iconic song of the same title.

Other titles from the 9-track album include: “Dide Afrika” (Wake Up Afrika); “Idaji” (Sunrise); “I’ll Take You There”; “Ire Temi” (My Success); “Palm Wine”; and “Lana Dewa” (Clear The Way).

The Riddim Doctors project aims to celebrate African roots music while also infusing it with diverse new flavors: “The hope behind the album is to unite people in celebration of life and goodness,” says Adepoju.

According to the Founder/CEO of MansMark Records, Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu, Sikiru Adepoju together with some key members of Riddim Doctors have encountered many twists and turns during the creation process.

“The unwavering determination of Sikiru Adepoju, continually supported by his friend of many years, Val Serrant, is beyond measure. Sikiru’s stubbornness about giving birth to his dreams, no matter how long it took, should be looked to for inspiration by anyone that dares to raise themselves higher. The lifeblood of the album is to elevate people’s spirits and ignite the essence of ỌPẸ in the listener. When the spirit of ỌPẸ is awakened in you, you will see the good in every situation. Embracing the spirit of Ọ PẸ, gratitude, can reduce most of the tensions in our lives as we transform into better and more loving human beings. Unleash the spirit of ỌPẸ in you,” he says.

The album features known musicians such as, Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir Hussain, Audio Angel (Rashida Clendening), Oz Ezzeldin, Bola Abimbola, Lindsey Schust, Paul Tao El-Shaddai, Sammy Fayoseh, including current Dead & Company keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, longtime Bob Weir collaborator and onetime Primus drummer Jay Lane and Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools and also Babatunde Olatunji.

