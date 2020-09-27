Independence Day: Ooni, other dignitaries set to attend ‘1860’ stage play

As the countdown to the 60th anniversary of the Nigerian nation continues, the Mc Akinola Brand is set to produce a stage play which would explore the historical antecedents of the country.

The play entitled ‘1860’ is sourced from a century of historical facts and will be on stage on October 1, 2020, according to the organisers.

The producer, Akinola Akinyo-Ojo, described the play as one which would go down as “the best historical stage play of the 21st century.” He added the play was necessary to delve into Nigeria’s history that most youths are becoming oblivious of.

“Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. They won’t only repeat the mistakes, but also forget the travail, toil and struggles of ancestors. They will fail to learn from it. Is it possible we find ourselves in a situation where the next generation hardly knows anything about their immediate history?

“The question has been well answered in the present generation, where most youths can’t effectively recount basic history from just 50 years ago.”

Oluwafisolami Taiwo wrote the piece, teaming up with actor and director, Joshua Peters, to go back in time. He acknowledged the roles several Yoruba icons played over a hundred years before independence between 1860 and 1960.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, among other leaders, would be in attendance at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, venue of the performance.

NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…

Nigeria To Sell Petrol Less Than N100 Per Litre ― Buhari’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has said that plans were on the way for Nigeria to sell petrol less than N100 per litre. Senator Enang said as soon as local refineries begin operation…

Ondo 2020: PDP not divided over Jegede ― Campaign organisation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday…

Stop harassing Mailafia, Secondus tells DSS

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has admonished the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), to refrain from further harassment of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia…

Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…