Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Ngozi Nkiruka, Known as Blessing CEO has shared her stance on what makes marriages last.

The relationship vlogger noted during a recent interview that many marriages that seem to be successful today are that way because of side chicks.

She further shared that without side chicks, many new-age marriages would’ve crashed because of the insatiable desires of men who desert to their side chicks when not well satisfied by their wives or as an escape from their marital homes.

The controversial therapist further shared that if side chicks didn’t exist, many men might not even get married at all and would instead just have baby mamas.