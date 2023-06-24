The Senior Pastor, New Heritage Baptist Conference Somolu, Lagos State, Reverend Dr Julius Omomola has charged newly ordained pastors of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Baptist Conference to allow God to guide their lifestyles.

Reverend Omomola further charged the 17 new Ministers of God to also live their lives according to the gospel they preach.

Addressing journalists after the 2023 Central Ordination hosted by the FCT Baptist Conference in Kubwa, the clergyman said as Baptists, they believe that they are people of the word, thus they allow the Bible to guide them.

“As Baptists, we believe that we are people of the book and that book is the Bible, we should allow the Bible to guide us and whatever we do as Ministers of the Gospel.

“We need to preach the gospel, and as we preach, we should practice it, we should allow the word of God to guide our lifestyles, whatever we do, our public life and private life must be consistent.

“As Ministers of the Gospel, we should know that one day, we will stand before the one who had called us to give account over this Ministry that he has called us, so we should do that work just as Jesus said in his parable that in that day, to the one that is faithful that he will hear a voice saying to him well done good and faithful servant.

“Just know that there is a commendation that awaits us at the end of the day, let us also know that there is reward for faithfulness”, he said.

While speaking to the present administration, Omomola charged the leaders to consider what the masses are passing through as they roll out economic policies.

“The new administration should rule with the fear of God, they should consider what the masses are going through at the moment and they should also know that they were once part of us before they were made leaders, so they should not forget what they masses are going through at the moment.

“So, while they try to roll out new policies, they should do that with the heart for the masses.

“The message from this convention is that let’s keep the hope alive, our hope should be anchored on the Lord rather than on mere promises of men because men can fail but God will not fail, so let’s look up to God and continue calling upon the Lord to help our political leaders to lead right and in the fear of God”, he added.





The President FCT Baptist Conference, Reverend Dr Dogara Gwana while congratulating President Bola Tinubu on the appointment of Service Chiefs, said Nigerians believe in the capabilities of the Service Chiefs to deliver.

He also charged the new Service Chiefs to face the bandits and terrorists headlong in order to achieve a free and secure Nigeria for the masses to live freely.

“We congratulate the President for appointing these men, we believe that they are men that are capable, and I will like them to know that they are coming in at a very difficult time, a time that we have very high expectations because we are under pressure.

“We are looking up to God and hoping that they will do what is right, face these bandits and whoever that is terrorising Nigeria headlong and secure Nigeria, that is all we need. We want to travel safely, we want to meet in our meetings safely, we want to engage in businesses safely and we want to sleep safely”, Gwana noted.

Also, the Chairman, Ministerial Subcommittee, FCT Baptist Conference Reverend Sabonyaro Adams said the ordination is bringing in more labourers in God’s Vineyard.

“Like Jesus said in His words that the harvest is plenty but the labourers are few, and today, history is being made in FCT in the Baptist Denomination where 17 pastors are ordained and added to full Gospel ministry.

He said the expectation of the church is that more hands have been brought in and they strongly believe that it will be good for the Church, and the Church we are expecting more harvests.

He urged the newly ordained pastors to be steadfast, patient and stick to the word because the word is key. He charged them not to have any other message than the message of salvation.

