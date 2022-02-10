Shun societal distractions in interest of your future, Provost urges students

PROVOST, De-Potter College, Oru Ijebu, Ogun State, Dr Oluwaseyi Adeware has urged Nigerian students to shun all forms of distraction and strive for excellence in their studies for them to be agents of positive change and development in the country.

The provost said this during the 2021/2022 matriculation of the institution.

Noting the pervasiveness of vices today, Adeware urged the students to shun cultism, hooliganism, examination malpractices and addiction to social media among other unacceptable behaviours in the interest of a secure future.

He, especially urged the new students to bear in mind that their matriculation marked the beginning of a journey that would open new vistas and lead to greater opportunities in their lives.

Consequently, he urged them to take responsibility for their lives and destinies.

Furthermore, he urged the matriculants to pursue their study with renewed vigour.

He assured that the team of academic staff were committed to guiding the students on the path of sound and excellent academic training.

This is as he warned that the institution had zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, hooliganism and other unethical behaviours, stressing that any student found culpable would face appropriate sanction.

The students were admitted into Community Health, Environmental Health, Medical Laboratory Science, Public Health Nursing, Health Information Management as well as Health Education and Promotion.

Speaking further, he assured that the school had continued to improve on its facilities with the completion of the college’s auditorium, classrooms and offices, accreditation of the medical laboratory technician programme by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), among others.