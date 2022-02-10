OYSCHST matriculants charged to enhance college’s image

PROVOST of Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele-Ibadan, Mr Muritala Ayansiji Ganiyu, has advised the newly admitted 582 students for 2021/2022 academic session in the college to always uphold the rules and regulations of the college and contribute their quota towards enhancing its image.

Speaking at the induction ceremony held at the Assembly hall of the College, Mr Ganiyu commended the governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde for creating an enabling and conducive environment in the college as well as providing the logistics and financial support by his government for the accreditation of various academic programmes that are run by the college.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by the college’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Sola Samuel Ojewole on behalf of the management of the college.

He advised the matriculants to face their studies and abstain from frivolities or social vices, which could hamper their career, reminding them that they were individually admitted and would graduate as individuals.

Earlier in her remarks, the registrar of the college, Mrs Dupe Ayoola congratulated the newly admitted students to always obey the rules and regulations of the college for better academic performances.

Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology Eleyele-Ibadan was established in 1933 with the mandate of training middle level health care providers and it had produced several health personnel for both the public and private health sector within and outside Nigeria since inception till date.