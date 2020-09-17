Show more interest in security of Ekiti residents, PDP tells Fayemi

The Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), has expressed grave concern over the recent upsurge of murder and kidnapping in the state, calling on the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi to show more interest on the issue of security in the State.

The party’s reaction was coming on heels of recent killings and kidnapping in the state.

A director in the state Local Government Service Commission, Mr David Jijelowo was murdered in his residence on Monday, while a retired US soldier, Major Jide Ijadare was kidnapped and another person killed on Tuesday at Ijan in Gboyin local government area of the state.

The major opposition party in the state alleged that Ekiti State has recorded several cases of kidnapping and murder of prominent personalities within the last three weeks without an appropriate response from the state government.

The PDP in a statement made available to journalists by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Raphael Adeyanju in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, lamented that “the State governor has neither taken any positive step nor come out forcefully to condemn the ugly development and assure the people of their safety.”

The opposition party also called on the Federal Government and all relevant security agencies to wake up to their responsibility of securing the lives and properties of the helpless citizens of Nigeria.

“It is the duty of every government, at every level to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the citizens. In a situation where the government is incapable of performing this duty of securing its citizens’ lives, such government has completely failed and should not expect the trust and loyalty of the people.

“Before the inception of the present administration, Ekiti State had enjoyed relative peace, where people went about their normal businesses without any molestation. It is however disheartening that for the past one and half years, things have taken a radical turn for the worse,” the party said.

Reacting to the attack by the PDP, APC State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, described the cases of robbery and kidnappings being witnessed as a general issue in the country.

Ajayi said the occasional cases of abduction by bandits in Ekiti didn’t portray Fayemi’s government as a failure or doing nothing to address the situation.

“The APC government in Ekiti is doing well in ensuring that Ekiti is safe and that was why the government joined the southwest states to establish Amotekun Corps.

“In case the PDP is not aware, the recruitment into the Amotekun Corps is ongoing and they will work in collaboration with the police by the time they will be deployed across the state to secure our people.

“Let me remind the PDP that apart from misgovernance of the Ayodele Fayose led government, insecurity also chased away investors from Ekiti during their time, but that is not happening under Fayemi”, he said.

