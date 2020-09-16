Kidnappers of ex-US soldier in Ekiti demand for N20m ransom

The kidnappers of a retired United States Army officer, Major Jide Ijadare, who was abducted at his palm oil factory located along Ijan-Ise Ekiti road in Ekiti State have demanded N20 million ransom.

Ijadare and one of his staff were abducted by gunmen at Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of Ekiti State, on Tuesday.

A man identified as a contractor with the factory was allegedly shot dead by the kidnappers during the broad day attack.

A member of Ijadare’s family confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone, on Wednesday, that the abductors had contacted one of them and demanded for N20 million ransom.

“Yes, they contacted one of the family members this morning (Wednesday) and demanded for the sum.

“The matter had been reported to the police since life was involved and they are also doing their own bit to ensure that the abducted are released in time.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, said the command was not aware of any ransom being demanded by the abductors.

“We are not aware of any ransom being demanded by the abductors. But our men are in the bush combing everywhere to ensure their release.

“The police Commissoner, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, had deployed different units of police operatives in the factory and the surrounding forests.

“We are assuring the people that the abductees will be released safe and sound and in good health, but we appeal to the public to give us useful information that can help our men and other local hunters we are working with.”

The retired military man’s abduction came barely 48 hours after the Director, General Administration with the Local Government Service Commission, Mr David Jejelowo, was shot dead by assailants.

Jejelowo was killed at his residence at Igirigiri, Odo Ado area of Ado Ekiti metropolis.

