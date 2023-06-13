Alhaji AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda, a strong political associate to former President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the controversial remarks accredited to Vice President Kashim Shetima, saying that “incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the Senate Presidency”, was misconstrued and misinterpreted by few disgruntled elements aimed at pitched him (Vice President) against the northern Muslims

He stated that “what the second man citizen was saying was that in an ideal society, it will be unfair for a Muslim to be a President ,Vice president, Speaker of House of Representative and another Muslim to also be the Senate President “

Danbilki Kwamanda said this in a statement signed and issued on Tuesday, explaining that it will only be a principle of fair play if after having the President and his Vice president as both Muslims, the third number three citizen to occupy the seat of Senate President has to be a Christian from the South.

“In an ideal society a patriotic person, who has the love of this country at heart, must know that it would be totally unjust as a secular country where there are Muslim and Christian to see all the key positions occupied by a single religion.

He then expressed his displeasure on some politicians, especially the members of New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) who he allegedly said to be spreading and mounted a campaign of calumny against him, in order to rubbish his good name

“What I am trying to say is that “you cannot have a Muslim President, his Vice President Muslim, Speaker of the National Assembly Muslim and Senate president also a Muslim, this combination will only confirm the allegations of Islamisation of the Country”.

Danbilki Kwamanda, who also is the chairman Arewa Media Group, reminded that Kashim Shettima was a two terms Governor of the metropolitan Borno State where there is a large number of Indigent Christian and there was never a time he did or talk bad against them because he ensured that their rights were fully depended.

He stated that “those who are spreading the distorted Vice President Remarks do only read Headlines of the news but because they are up for mischief, they are turning everything into giving it different narrations”.

He added, “I agreed and aligned myself with the Vice President Remarks that it will be fear if a Southerner becomes the 10th Senate President because you cannot have President Muslims his Vice President Muslim, Speaker of the National Assembly Muslim and you now have Senate President also Muslim, this will only confirmed the allegations of Islamization of the Country”.

