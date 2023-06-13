The preferred Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Tajudeen Abbas (APC-Kaduna), on Tuesday emerged as the Speaker of the 10th session of the House of Representatives.

Hon Abbas, who won by landslide, secured 353 votes, Hon Idris Wase (APC-Plateau) secured 3 votes, while Hon Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara) got 3 votes.

Two leading Aspirants and Members of the G6 coalition, namely Hon Muktar Betara Aliyu (APC-Borno) and Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC-Plateau), voted for Hon Abbas.

Recall that both Aspirants, after a series of meetings with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, agreed to drop their Speakership ambitions and adopted Hon. Abbas as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

In another dramatic style, Hon. Akinremi Olaide (APC-Oyo), who is the Director General for Hon. Sani Jaji, voted for Hon. Abbas.

Aside from Hon Jaji, who voted for himself, all the six Members-elect from Zamfara State voted for Hon. Abbas.

Also, Hon. Yusuf Gadgi and six Plateau State Members-elect who are kinsmen to Hon. Wase voted en-masse for Hon. Abbas, except for Hon. Wase, who voted for himself.

Earlier, the Deputy Clerk for the National Assembly (DCNA), Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, who read the President’s proclamation, announced that the method of election shall be by open ballot as prescribed by the 10th edition of the Standing Order, Order Two Rule 3 (f)(iii).

Order Two Rule 3(g) provides that: “when more than two Members-elect is nominated and seconded to be Speaker and where two or more accept, the division shall be conducted in the manner prescribed in Rule 3(f) herein and the Member-elect who has received more than one-half of the votes shall be the Speaker-elect.”

In line with the provision of Order Two Rule 3(k), the first nomination was made by the immediate past Majority Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, and seconded by Hon. Nnolim Nnaji (PDP-Enugu) in pursuant to Order 2(2, 3 and 4) of the Standing Order, nominated Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (APC-Kaduna).

Hon. Ado-Doguwa explained that the nominee has Parliamentary experience, is competent, and has the capacity to relate with other arms of government to preside over the 10th Assembly.

In line with the provisions of the Standing Order, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas accepted the nomination.

The second nomination was made by Hon. Tijani Kayode Ibrahim (APC-Kwara) and seconded by Hon. Mohammed Abdulmumin (APC-Nasarawa) nominated Hon. Idris Wase.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Idris Wase, who accepted the nomination, assured Nigerians of his readiness to serve in the capacity.

In the same vein, the third nomination was made by Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim (APC-Katsina) and seconded by Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim (APC-Katsina), nominated by Hon Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara).

According to the Deputy Clerk for the National Assembly (DCNA), Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, who presided over the inauguration and election of the Presiding Officers, noted that every member voting shall name in the open any member to be voted for.

Hence, all 359 members, in accordance with the roll call, announced their preferred Candidate.

Hon. Victor Ogene, who earlier said his heart was with Hon Idris Wase, resolved to vote for Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

Meanwhile, the only female Aspirants and member of the G6 coalition, Hon. Miriam Onuoha (APC-Imo), also voted for Hon. Abbas.