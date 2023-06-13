In a recent development, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State extended his warm congratulations to Senator Godswill Akpabio on his election as the President of the Senate.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had nominated Akpabio as their preferred candidate for the position, pitting him against Senator-elect Abdulazeez Yari, the former Governor of Zamfara State.

Following a brief recess, Sani Tambuwal, the Clerk of the National Assembly, officially declared Senator Akpabio as the Senate President.

Akpabio secured a total of 63 votes, while his rival garnered 46 votes, solidifying his victory in the contest. Governor Obaseki’s congratulatory message was issued on Tuesday and shared with journalists, expressing optimism in Akpabio’s ability to fulfill his new role.

Governor Obaseki acknowledged Senator Akpabio’s wealth of experience and expressed confidence that the 10th Senate would be in capable hands under his leadership. The governor’s statement reflects the belief that Akpabio’s track record and political acumen will contribute positively to the affairs of the Senate.

Senator Akpabio’s election as Senate President signifies a significant milestone for both the All Progressives Congress and the Nigerian political landscape as a whole. As an experienced politician who previously served as a Governor and Senator, Akpabio’s ascension to this prestigious position has drawn attention and garnered a wide range of reactions from across the country.

Governor Obaseki’s congratulatory message not only acknowledges the victory of Senator Akpabio but also reflects the support and goodwill extended by his political contemporaries. The unity displayed within the ruling party serves as an indication of the desire for a productive and harmonious legislative process, where leaders work together for the betterment of the nation.

As Senator Akpabio assumes his role as Senate President, the expectations placed upon him are significant. The nation will be watching closely to see how he leverages his experience and expertise to drive positive change, strengthen democratic principles, and address the diverse challenges facing Nigeria.

