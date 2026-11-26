Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday commissioned the new and popular Ekwuluobia flyover bridge constructed by the Anambra Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, amid cheers and commendations from faithful of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as well as massive support ahead of the 2027 general elections in the country.

He said the over N12 billion people-oriented project completed in October 2025 is remarkable because of the purpose it is meant for, which is to serve the people of Ekwuluobia in Aguata Local Government Area and the entire state.

Senator Shettima noted that the Soludo-led government, since its inception, has touched the lives of the grassroots people of Anambra in exceptional ways and in keeping with the kernel of democratic principles.

He particularly lauded the governor for standing solidly behind the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, praying to him and other Southeast governors for their outstanding developmental strides to uplift the standard of living and welfare of people in their various states.

The Vice President used the occasion to beg Ndigbo across the country to key into national discourse, a gesture he noted Soludo, Minister of Works Engr Dave Umahi, Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodimma, Dr. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Abia State Governor Chief Alex Otti, the Ebonyi State Governor Chief Emmanuel Nwifuru and others alike now serve as the forerunners, so that the geopolitical zone will be drawn very close to the center.

He assured the region that with Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration, the “development of the South East now remains a priority.”

“The federal government is saying yes to Anambra people. The Southeast has never had it so good. Politics is local; what we need is not dubious statistics. I want to thank my brother and friend Governor Soludo. The governorship of Anambra State is not the end of the road for Governor Soludo.

Governor Soludo is doing well; Abia State Governor Chief Alex Otti is doing well; Nwifuru of Ebonyi State; Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; all the Southeast governors are doing well. The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.

“Ndigbo should engage in National discuss and by engaging in national conversation, Ndigbo will come back the mainstream politics. Now the dynamics have changed and I am proud of you. Soludo is a change maker, a man of courage and conviction,” he stated.

While describing Governor Soludo as a man of vision, courage and conviction, as well as a builder of bridges, Shettima challenged people of the state to rally round the governor to make things work.

According to him, “the work in Anambra State needs many hands to make things work”.

He also urged the people of the state to protects being executed by the state government as they belong to them.

Earlier, the host Governor of the state, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, in his welcome address, immensely thanked the Vice President Shettima for sparing his time to come to the state to commission the bridge after barely a week he had visited the area for the APC Presidential Campaign rally.

He also expressed appreciation to all the stakeholders, property owners and shrine worshippers for their contributions in making the construction and completion of the flyover a memorable one.

He disclosed that, for the vision to make Anambra State the African-Dubai aimed at making the state a lovable and prosperous homeland, the state government has built over 22 kilometers of road, the state-of-the-art Solution Fun City, the Solution hub, in addition to building the Ekwuluobia city with Solution Market and park, Awka city, and now Onitsha commercial hub aimed at returning the main market to its enviable status.

According to the governor, our new cities and the aeropolis are ongoing, while the Silicon Valley will soon be commissioned.”

“We have saved Ekwuluobia from chaos to a new city which now harbour two dioceses. It’s very consequential with a harbour of old motor park and over 2, 000 petty traders at an epicenter of chaos. We have to confront it,” he said.

“All the many projects we have done; the roads, the fun city, new Anambra Government House, and others, today the Vice President has come to commission this (flyover); this is the beginning. Mr. Vice president, after your reelection in January 16 we will allow one month rest because you would be busy. We will keep having you. We have a long list of projects,” he added.

The Mayor of Aguata Local Government Area, Hon. Kingsley Ezeagu, in his brief remarks, assured President Tinubu and his Vice President, Senator Kassim Shettima, that Anambra State will remain with massive votes come next year’s general elections.