The opposition Coalition for Democracy has confirmed that its Second Summit of Nigeria’s Opposition Political Parties will hold on Monday, November 30, 2026.

This was contained in a statement signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the coalition parties on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Lukman said the decision was reached at the seventh meeting of the Central Leadership Committee on Wednesday night after deliberations on the state of the nation and the political environment.

He said the leaders agreed that the earlier resolution to suspend campaign activities on the day of the summit did not preclude consultations among opposition parties on matters of common interest, including electoral integrity and institutional reform.

According to him, the summit will consider and adopt three foundational documents developed by working groups after the inaugural summit of August 31, 2026.

The documents are the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, the Framework for Opposition Unity and the National Reform Programme.

He said the documents set out mechanisms for inter-party cooperation and a framework for addressing governance challenges.

“The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to working collectively to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and protect the sanctity of the ballot across the country,” he said.

Lukman said the coalition had invited other opposition parties to participate in the summit.

He said three eminent statesmen would address the summit on “The Doctrine of a Necessary Democratic Opposition”: HRH Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Alago, Ilesha; Prof. Ango Abdullahi; and Chief S. N. Okeke, OFR.

The summit will hold at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, with accreditation from 9:00 a.m. and proceedings from 10:00 a.m. It is expected to bring together national leaders of opposition parties, elected representatives, former public officeholders, civil society leaders, media representatives and observers from foreign diplomatic missions.