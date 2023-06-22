Vice President Kashim Shettima, the co-Chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, and the Chairman of the Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, are currently meeting with state governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to working closely with communities and leaders to support innovation that can accelerate progress and improve lives across Africa.

The American billionaire entrepreneur met with President Bola Tinubu on Monday as part of the program to learn from partners who are helping to address polio, anaemia, and other health threats.

They also met with scientists applying research to develop agricultural innovations for food security and climate adaptation, innovators using technology to improve access to financial services, and others working to improve lives in Niger, Nigeria, and throughout the continent.

Gates and his delegation were also scheduled to meet with national and regional leaders to encourage them to make investments and advance policies that promote innovation and provide equitable opportunities, despite challenging economic conditions.

Similarly, he was expected to participate in a conversation with students and young leaders to gather insights and share perspectives on how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter outlook for Africa.

More details to come later…

