The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Thursday announced that the outbound airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj exercise will come to an end Saturday, June 24.

NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, stated in a statement made available to TRIBUNE ONLINE that the Hajj body had conveyed over 71,000 pilgrims to the Holy Land in a total of 170 flights spanning 27 days.

According to her, Nigerian Airlines, Aero Contractors Airline, Max Air, and Air Peace, had all concluded conveyance of their allocated pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, while Azman had only one more flight to conclude.

She stated that Saudi Airline, FlyNas was yet to complete its quota of pilgrims from state pilgrims boards due to technical hitches, adding that the airline would make use of the window of June 23 and 24 to airlift its remaining quota before the closure of Saudi airspace on June 24.

According to Usara, “Outbound movement of pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia would be winding up in few hours time. It has been a 27 days marathon aboard 170 flights so far into Jeddah and Madinah airports conveying above 71,000 Nigerian pilgrims and still counting.

“Before today, Aero Contractors Airline, Max Air, Air Peace, have all concluded conveyance of their allocated pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while Azman has one more flight to conclude.

“FlyNas is expected to close the window of this year’s outbound airlift of pilgrims from public quota, due to technical hitches that pinioned its movement on few occasions.

“For this and other reasons, 23rd and 24th of June still remain open for landing of Nigerian pilgrims into Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj.”

She further stated that while FlyNas would conclude conveyance of pilgrims on government quota by June 23, Max Air, on rescue services, would conclude conveyance of private tour operators’ passengers by June 23.

“A special flight that would convey officials has been arranged to take off also on the 23rd, Friday,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Hajj commission has called on any pilgrims yet to be contacted to their airlift to approach the nearest pilgrims welfare agency for confirmation and onward airlift.





“At this juncture, the Commission calls on any eligible pilgrim with valid travel documents that has not been contacted for the journey to approach the nearest pilgrims’ welfare agency for confirmation and subsequent dispatch to the Kingdom for the 2023 Hajj exercise, Usara stated.

While expressing NAHCON’s gratitude to all stakeholders, Usara stated that its chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, congratulated Nigerian pilgrims already in the Holy Land and urged them to remain people of integrity and protect their honour while there.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, stands truly grateful to its numerous stakeholders, from within and abroad, for their teamwork principles through which unforeseen challenges were jointly ebbed away.

“Likewise, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, the NAHCON Chairman, on behalf of the Commission’s management, congratulates successful Nigerian pilgrims and urges them to dedicate their time towards attaining the ultimate Hajj Mabrur.

“The Chairman enjoined them to remain people of integrity and protect their honour while in the Holy land

“On the other hand, Alhaji Kunle Hassan expresses deep pain, and empathises with all bona fide intending pilgrims who were unable to participate in this year’s Hajj for any reason.

“He is quick to remind them that Hajj is an answer to divine call that whoever is destined will answer at the due time.

“He therefore appealed to those affected to take the failure to participate as destiny, and to take solace in the fact that the Commission would address their situations accordingly,” Usara stated.