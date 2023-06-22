The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) disbursed starter packs for vocational skills development to 32 graduate trainees in Taraba State on Thursday.

Alhaji Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, the Director-General of the Directorate, emphasized during the event in Jalingo that this initiative aimed to empower unemployed youth with skills, enabling them to be self-reliant and become employers of labour.

The Director-General, represented by the Taraba State Coordinator, Alhaji Danjuma Shehu, explained that the disbursement, facilitated by the Vocational Skills Development Department, aligned with the directorate’s mandate to combat mass unemployment and create wealth. The Vocational Skills Development (VSD) Department has been training youths and women in rural areas across various vocational skills, utilizing informal training outlets.

He further highlighted the impact of the Community-Based Training Scheme (CBTS) in various regions by providing specialized skills training to unemployed youths in demand-driven marketable skills specific to their local environments.

“The disbursement is in line with the directorate’s mandate to combat mass unemployment and create wealth. The Vocational Skills Development (VSD) Department has been training youths and women in rural areas across different vocational skills, targeting all sectors of the economy, using informal training outlets in rural areas, with the aim of preventing young Nigerians from relapsing into the labour market.

“I want to remind you that this gesture is a loan that must be repaid for others to benefit as well. You will have a three-month grace period before commencing repayment.

“To reinforce this achievement, the Vocational Skills Development (VSD) Department will provide a special resettlement loan package to 772 graduates of the Community-Based Training Scheme (CBTS) (i.e., two beneficiaries per local government area) in eighteen states.

“The disbursement will take place in Adamawa, Borno, Oyo, Ebonyi, Ogun, Cross River, Lagos, Enugu, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Niger, Nassarawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Taraba, and the FCT.

“Our target group is the graduate trainees of the Community-Based Training Scheme (CBTS), and two graduate trainees from each local government area were selected to benefit, establish businesses, and become employers of labour in Taraba State.”

In response to this development, two beneficiaries, Miss Bilkisu Usman and Mr Usman Yahaya, expressed their gratitude to the NDE for the opportunity and promised to make the directorate proud.

Beneficiaries selected from the 16 local government areas of Taraba include Kadija Abubakar Dasso, Akpen Patience Ngohile, Sa’adatu Ibrahim, Mubarak Saedi, Collins Yusuf, Muawiya Zubairu, Usman Yahaya, Mustapha Iliyasu, Nafisatu Nasir, Galina Habu Isa, Amina Ibrahim Aliu, Asakawa Adahnu Innocent, Aliyu Usman, Ibrahim Abdulahi, Jamila Haruna, Musa Adukadir, Helen Ayuba, Daniel Kefas Abimiku, Azumi Yusuf Ajiya, Bilkisu Usman, Saudatu Laila Ahmed, Aisha Musa Muhammad, Amadu Hamman Adama, Faizu Saleh Haladu, David Roseline Olayemi, Nakaya Tanko Samson, Sadiq Abdulsamad, Elizabeth Aiga, Muhammad Zulhatu, Rabi Ishaku, and Bilkisu Dasso.





