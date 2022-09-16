Seven causes of itching vagina

What is worse than an itching vagina is not knowing what the cause is. This is not to say that an itching vagina is not something to be concerned about. It can occasionally be a sign of serious issues like sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and even (rarely) vulvar cancer.

But the reality is that vagina itching is pretty common and usually caused by less serious things like irritating substances or hormonal changes. According to Mary Ellen Ellis on Healthline, here are some of the causes of itching vagina.

1. Irritants

Chemical irritants, like those found in everyday products that come in contact with the vagina and vulva, can trigger an allergic reaction, known as contact dermatitis.

Some products that often contain such irritants include soaps, feminine sprays, creams, lotions, ointments, detergents, scented toilet paper, scented pads, and liners.

2. Skin conditions

Some skin conditions, such as eczema, can cause redness and itching in the genital region. Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a rash that primarily occurs in people with asthma or allergies. The rash is reddish and itchy with a scaly texture. It may spread to the vulva in some people with eczema.

3. Yeast infection

Yeast is a naturally occurring fungus that’s normally present in the vagina. It usually doesn’t cause problems, but when its growth goes unchecked, an uncomfortable infection, also known as a vaginal yeast infection, can occur.

The overgrowth of yeast in the vagina can result in uncomfortable symptoms, including itching, burning, and a thick, whitish discharge that may or may not smell.

4. Bacterial vaginosis

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is another potential reason for vaginal itching. Like vaginal yeast infection, BV is triggered by an imbalance between naturally occurring good and bad bacteria in the vagina.

The condition doesn’t always cause symptoms. When symptoms do appear, they typically include vagina itching and an abnormal, fishy-smelling discharge. The discharge may be thin and dull gray or white. It can also be foamy.

5. Menopause





The drop in estrogen that happens during menopause increases the risk of vagina itching. This is because less estrogen causes the tissues of the vulva and vagina to become thinner, drier, and less elastic. Itching and irritation can result from vaginal dryness. You might also find sex painful and bleed after sex.

6. Stress

Physical and emotional stress can cause vagina itching and irritation. It occurs when stress weakens your immune system, leaving you more prone to infections that cause itching. The increase in the stress hormone cortisol that occurs when you’re under stress also affects vagina health and increases the risk of vagina infections.

7. Vulvar cancer

Vagina itching may be a symptom of vulvar cancer. Know that vulvar cancer is rare and vagina itching is a lot more likely to be caused by something else.

Vulvar cancer can cause vagina itching that doesn’t go away or get better. It can also cause skin changes on areas of the vulva, like discoloration or thickening of the skin. Bleeding or discharge unrelated to your period and lumps are other possible symptoms. While in some people, vulvar cancer doesn’t cause any symptoms.

It is important to see a healthcare professional for vagina itching if the itching is severe enough to disrupt your daily life or sleep.

