Five health benefits of cabbage you may not know about

Despite the impressive health benefits of cabbage, it is still often overlooked. Cabbage comes in a variety of shapes and colors, and its leaves can be either wrinkled or smooth.

This vegetable has been grown around the world for thousands of years and can be found in a variety of dishes, including coleslaw.

Cabbage is also loaded with vitamins and minerals. According to Jillian Kubala on Healthline, here are some health benefits of cabbage you probably didn’t know about.

1. Keeps inflammation in check

Chronic inflammation that occurs over a long period is associated with many diseases, including heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Vegetables like cabbage contain many different antioxidants that have been shown to reduce chronic inflammation. Eating more cruciferous vegetables like cabbage reduces certain blood markers of inflammation.

2. Contains Vitamin C

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin that serves many important roles in the body. For instance, it’s needed to make collagen, the most abundant protein in the body. Collagen gives structure and flexibility to the skin and is critical for the proper functioning of the bones, muscles, and blood vessels.

Vitamin C also helps the body absorb non-heme iron, the type of iron found in plant foods. It works to protect the body from damage caused by free radicals, which have been associated with many chronic diseases, including cancer.

3. Improves digestion

Cabbage is the way to go if you want to improve your digestive health. This vegetable is full of gut-friendly insoluble fiber, a type of carbohydrate that can’t be broken down in the intestines. Insoluble fiber helps keep the digestive system healthy by adding bulk to stools and promoting regular bowel movements.

Eating more cabbage is an excellent way to keep your digestive system healthy and happy.

4. Keeps your heart healthy

Cabbage contains powerful compounds called anthocyanins. They give this delicious vegetable its vibrant purple color.





Anthocyanins are plant pigments that belong to the flavonoid family. Cabbage contains more than 36 different kinds of potent anthocyanins, making it an excellent choice for heart health.

5. Lowers blood pressure

High blood pressure affects more than one billion people worldwide and is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Doctors often advise patients with high blood pressure to reduce their salt intake. However, increasing your dietary potassium is just as important for lowering blood pressure.

Potassium is an important mineral and electrolyte that the body needs to function properly. One of its main jobs is to help regulate blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium in the body. It helps excrete excess sodium through urine. It also relaxes blood vessel walls, which lowers blood pressure.

Cabbage is an excellent source of potassium. Eating more potassium-rich cabbage is a delicious way to lower high blood pressure and may help keep it within a healthy range.

