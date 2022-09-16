World Patient Safety Day: Don’t patronise unaccredited health facilities, Lagos appeals to citizens

Lagos State government has advised citizens of the state to source medical care only from Lagos state government approached health facilities.

The state commissioner for health, Prof Akin Abayomi gave the advice at the maiden edition of the annual World Patient Safety Day organised by an agency of the Lagos State ministry of health, Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event themed, “Medication Safety”, with the slogan “Medication without harm” attracted medical and allied professionals from both the public and private sectors of the state.

At its 72nd World Health Assembly in May 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) adopted a resolution for global action on patient safety and declared September 17th every year as World Patient Safety Day to raise awareness and drive universal intervention for the safety of patients.

Speaking as the chief host for the event, Professor Abayomi, discouraged patients from patronising health facilities that are not accredited by HEFAMAA.

He advised on healthcare givers-patients relation, he said, “I would like to discourage any citizen of the state trying to source medical care outside of approached medical facilities. They should go for a facility that HEFAMAA has signed up for to be credible and competent. They should not patronise facilities that have not been given accreditation by HEFAMAA.

I will like to appeal to my pharmacists’ colleagues not to dispense drugs to patients without labelling the packets and ensuring that the patients know the names of the drugs and that the manner in which the drug is to be dispensed is clearly written on the packaging.

I will like to discourage my fellow medical colleagues from inventing sicknesses. In my opinion and I stand to be corrected, there is no diagnosis as malaria-typhoid. Malaria can exist with other conditions.

l like to discourage citizens of Lagos from obtaining their drugs without proper consultations from accredited facilities. I will also like to discourage my colleagues from over-treating their patients. According to our oath, as I said, do no harm. If you are giving more than the patient requires, you are doing harm and if you are doing less, you are also doing harm to your patients. If you are not giving treatment at the opportune time, you are doing harm.

It is the responsibility of the caregiving team led by the primary physicians to ensure that throughout the process of the patient’s treatment, at no point time has the care team made the patient worse off or cause the demise of the patient.

If a patient presents for treatment the least we can do is to cause no harm or make the condition worsen. It is our duty to accelerate the healing process of the patient through timely and correct treatment. Following up on the patient with effective communications is key to patient’s treatment.”

Earlier, in her opening remark, chairman, HEFAMAA board, Dr Yemisi Solanke-Koya commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state commissioner for health, Prof Akin Abayomi for their kind supports to HEFAMAA.

She added, “The WHO thus states that of all issues relating to healthcare, the most significant for avoidable damage is that of patients’ error and definitely in Lagos state, we take this very seriously. At HEFAMAA, we want to listen to you because we are here to serve you through the mandate of HEFAMAA, we are supposed to ensure that there are standards in Lagos that equate to standards across the world. We organise this event to engage with professionals and other stakeholders in the health sector for the benefit of all Lagosians and Nigerians.”

In her goodwill message, the first lady of Lagos state, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu commended HEFAMAA for placing a premium on patients’ safety in the state.

As a medical practitioner, it is gratifying for me that the world is thinking and doing something about the safety of the patients particularly as it relates to medication safety which is the hallmark of the medical profession.

In his keynote address, managing director/CEO, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals, Lagos, Nigeria, Pharm. Mathew Azoji expressed the need to create more awareness and take appropriate action on medication safety as it is critical to public health.

According to him, an estimated 10 million patients worldwide suffer avoidable harm leading to disabling injuries or death due to unsafe medical practices and poor quality of care annually.

Executive director, HEFAMAA, Dr Abiola Idowu who gave the vote of thanks commended all health facilities that have always been in compliance with the guidelines of the government.

She, however, urged them to adhere strictly to the health laws and not relent in the standard of services they provide.

The awardees include Lagos state first Lady, Dr Ibijoke, former Lagos commissioner for health, Dr Leke Pitan, immediate past commissioner for health, Dr Jide Idris, current commissioner for health, Prof Akin Abayomi, former director, Hospital Services in Lagos state, Dr Bolaji Akinrimisi, Prof Oladapo Ashiru, Prof John Ikimalo, Emeritus Professor Osato Giwa-Osagie, Dr Fayeofori Iketubosin amongst others.