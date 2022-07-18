Sending Wishes and Messages Can Bring Joy to Loved Ones ― Study

A new survey has found that sending wishes and messages to loved ones can bring them joy. The survey, conducted by a Nigerian psychologist, Jude Steven, found that when people sent positive messages to their loved ones, the recipients felt happier and more connected to the sender.

This assertion was made in a webinar organized to outline the positive effects of sending wishes and messages to loved ones as well as share some quick ways to access wishes and messages from various websites such as wishesgenerator.com and other similar websites.

The survey’s lead author, Jude Steven, said that the findings suggest that “sending short, positive messages may be an effective way to show care and concern for others.” Jude Steven added that the findings could have implications for how we support loved ones during difficult times.

The study surveyed 1,000 people about their habits of sending positive messages to loved ones. The participants were asked about how often they sent such messages, what kinds of messages they sent, and how the recipients reacted.

