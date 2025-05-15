Senator Karimi raises fresh concern on insecurity

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sunday Karimi has raised fresh concerns about the state of insecurity in Nigeria.

In a motion sponsored by him on the floor of the Senate on Thursday, the Senator drew the attention of the Senate to the kidnapping of a monarch, Oba Dada Ogunyanda, the Obalohun of Okoloke in Yagba West LGA of Kogi State.

Excerpts from the motion reads, “Noted with dismay the unfortunate abduction of His Royal Highness, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, the Obalohun of Okoloke in Yagba West, which took place in the early hours of today, Thursday, 15th May, 2025.

“Further noted that Okoloke, which is a border town and a very peaceful settlement that harbors both Hausa and Fulani settlers, has experienced peaceful coexistence until recently, when criminal elements infiltrated the community to perpetrate this dastardly act.”

In the motion, Karimi passionately urged the Federal Government to direct all relevant security agencies in the country to, as a matter of urgency, deploy their security apparatus to secure the immediate release of the monarch from his abductors and to strengthen the protection of lives and property in the area.

The Senator commended His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for directing the National Security Adviser to establish Forest Guards across the country.

He also drew the President’s attention to ‘The Nigeria Forest Security Service (Establishment) Bill, 2025,’ passed by the National Assembly and awaiting Presidential assent.

Senator Karimi, who has consistently expressed concern about the security of Nigerians—and Kogi West residents in particular—has invested significant resources in combating insecurity, including funding a multimillion-naira military Forward Operation Base in Egbe.

