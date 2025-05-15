Gunmen invade Kogi community, abduct traditional ruler

A prominent traditional ruler, Oba Ogunyanda Ilufemiloye, the Obalohun of Okoloke town in Yagba West Local Government Area of the state, has been kidnapped by armed gunmen.

Oba Ilufemiloye was abducted from his palace in the early hours of Thursday, at about 2 a.m.

A source close to the palace disclosed to our correspondent that the kidnappers were about eight in number and were fully armed with AK-47s and other dangerous weapons.

“When they arrived at about 2 a.m., they started shooting to scare away vigilantes in the community and then forced their way into the palace and marched the traditional ruler into the bush,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Authority, Hon. Tosin Olokun, confirmed the abduction of the traditional ruler.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by the Chairman through his Press Secretary, Adeyemi Babarinde Sunday, and made available to our correspondent, it read as follows:

“This reprehensible attack on a revered traditional ruler is a direct affront to our cultural values and peaceful coexistence. It is unacceptable and stands condemned.

“In swift response, security operatives, in collaboration with local hunters, have launched coordinated operations to rescue the abducted monarch and others held captive. Search efforts are ongoing, with intensified surveillance in key areas.

“The Local Government is working closely with all relevant security agencies to ensure prompt and decisive action. Every available resource is being deployed to secure the safe return of His Royal Highness and others in captivity.

“We appeal to the good people of Yagba West, especially residents of Okoloke and surrounding communities, to remain calm and cooperative. While we understand the fear and concern this situation may cause, we urge everyone to stay alert and security conscious.

“We encourage residents to promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or activities to the nearest security post or traditional authorities. Timely information is crucial to the success of ongoing operations.

“The Local Government also strongly condemns any form of reprisal attacks. We disassociate ourselves from any past retaliatory actions and urge residents not to take the law into their own hands. Retaliatory violence only escalates tension and distracts from rescue efforts. We must allow security operatives to perform their duties professionally and without interference.

“It is widely known that many of the criminals disturbing our peace are not residents of Yagba West. They take advantage of the porous borders in the Isanlu Esa–Okoloke–Okunran axis to access hideouts in Babanla, Babasango, Ndanaku, and other forested areas in neighboring Kwara State.

“The Local Government is engaging security stakeholders across the board to dismantle these criminal networks and cut off their escape routes. We reassure all residents of our unwavering commitment to restoring peace and safeguarding lives and property across Yagba West.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of His Royal Highness and others affected by this incident. By God’s grace and with the continued efforts of our security forces, we are confident they will return safely and unharmed.”

