Produce graduates with problem-solving skills, Speaker Abbas charges educational institutions

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has urged Nigeria’s educational institutions to focus on producing graduates with problem-solving skills needed for the country’s rapid development.

Abbas made this call at a public hearing on three bills organised by the House Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education.

The Speaker pointed out that said it was no longer sufficient for the educational institutions to produce mere degree holders without problem-solving skills needed for the development of the country in all sectors

He emphasised that institutions must produce solution providers and individuals armed with the skills and knowledge required to drive innovation and catalyse development.

According to him, “In an era characterised by global competitiveness and rapid technological evolution, it is no longer sufficient for our educational institutions to produce mere degree holders without problem-solving skills; they must produce solution providers, individuals armed with the skills and knowledge required to drive innovation and catalyse development.

“These include the Bill for the establishment of the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State, as well as two separate Bills proposing amendments to the Federal Polytechnics Act, CAP. F17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

He said the bills “Seek to democratise access to quality education in science, vocational training, creative arts, entrepreneurship, and business development. The vision they advance is that of a society where education is not merely an academic pursuit but a vital engine for economic revitalisation, upward mobility, and sustained national advancement”.

While speaking in his welcome address, Chairman of the committee, Hon Fuad Laguda said that it can be collectively agreed that Nigerians can acquire knowledge and skills in social sciences, art, humanities, technology, science, entrepreneurship, vocational and technical education with the passage of the bills.

According to him, “The first bill seeks to establish a Federal College that will promote entrepreneurship studies and empower Nigerians and Borno people with modern skills to become employable, create jobs and excel in the future.

“The second bill is concerned with the amendment of the Federal Polytechnics Act in order to improve the operations, efficiency and effectiveness of Polytechnics across Nigeria.

“The third bill is focused [on] strategic enhancement of statutory functions of Polytechnics in Nigeria to empower them to offer hybrid courses to Nigerians [to] acquire both National Diploma (ND) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech)”.

Also speaking, the sponsor of the bill for an act to establish Federal College of Entrepreneurship and skill Acquisition Hawul Borno, Hon Usman Balami said that the alarming number of unemployed youth called for immediate action to address these critical gaps in our country

The lawmaker explained that the establishment of a Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition in Hawul Local Government Area was a vital step toward fostering economic development and creating job opportunities in the region.

He stated that the institution would provide comprehensive training programs designed to equip individuals with a diverse range of skills essential for self-employment and economic independence.