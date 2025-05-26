Senator Gyang dumps PDP

After months of speculation, a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau, Senator Istifanus Gyang, has dumped the party, citing the party’s deviation from democratic principles and lack of a people-centric approach for his resignation.

Though the senator did not disclose the political party he is defecting to, there is a strong indication that he might pitch tents with the All Progressive Congress (APC) before the week runs out.

According to a source close to the APC in Plateau State, Senator Gyang has completely informed the APC of his willingness to join the party, and the party has begun making plans to welcome him and his followers.

Senator Gyang, who was a member of the 9th National Assembly, and a previous member of the House of Representatives.

In addition, he served as Permanent Secretary (Security) during the former Governor Jonah Jang eight eight-year administration in Plateau State.

According to his letter of resignation made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday, addressed to the Ward Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Rafan Ward, Barakin-Ladi local government area of the state, Senator Gyang said the PDP has parted ways with basic democratic tenets and is no longer people-centric.

Gyang expressed concerns over the party’s apparent deficiencies, stating it has “parted ways with basic democratic tenets” and lacks leverage to promote Plateau State’s strategic interests.

The senator emphasized the importance of equity, fairness, inclusivity, and good governance. He equally commits himself to ensuring the political space remains open for all.

Gyang’s resignation may have significant implications for the PDP, particularly in Plateau, where he has been an influential figure, a former representative of the Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency and senator representing the Plateau North Senatorial District.

The resignation letter from Senator Istifanus D. Gyang, dated May 26, 2025, reads:

“It is my pleasure to inform you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) effective May 26, 2025. After nearly a decade of passionate membership, commitment, and enormous contribution to the growth and success of the PDP, including the 2023 electoral victory, the party has parted ways with basic democratic tenets and is no longer people-centric.

“Furthermore, given the apparent deficiencies of the party’s apparatchiks, the leverage to navigate and mainstream the strategic interests of Plateau State in today’s Nigeria is feeble, if not lacking.

“I am obligated to our people and our dear state to insist on equity, fairness, inclusivity, and good governance and to ensure that the political space remains open for all,” he declared.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE