Crime & Court

New bride arrested for allegedly stabbing co-wife to death in Katsina

Mohammed Abba
Katsina map

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested Rabi’a Labaran, a 25-year-old new bride, on murder charges in relation to the death of her co-wife, Zainab Lawal, age 30.

This incident took place during a violent domestic dispute in Daura town, Katsina State.

The altercation occurred in the late hours of May 24, 2025, behind Dadi Primary School in the Sabon Gari area of Daura.

It is believed that the domestic dispute between the two wives escalated into a fatal confrontation.

In a statement to newsmen, Police Command spokesman Abubakar Sadiq noted that the heated argument between the two women ultimately turned deadly.

The PPRO said after the incident, a report was received at the Sabon Gari Division in Daura through one Nasir Yusuf, the husband of the 2 wives, that he had returned home from the market and found his first wife, namely, Zainab Lawal ‘F’, 30 years old, lying in a pool of blood; stating that she had been stabbed multiple times with a knife.

He added that upon receipt of the report, the DPO in Daura quickly led a team of operatives to the scene and subsequently rushed the victim to the Federal Medical Centre, Daura, for medical attention. But she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

During the investigation, her co-wife, Rabia Labaran, 23 years old, of the same address, was arrested in connection with the offence.

She also confessed to having committed the offence, stating as she pleaded for mercy that a misunderstanding with the deceased led to a scuffle and the tragic incident.

As the investigation is ongoing, the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, urged the public to shun all acts of domestic violence and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The commissioner, instead, advised the public to seek legal means for redress in cases of disputes, as vigilantism only perpetuates harm and undermines the rule of law.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ilaro polytechnic to university, Tinubu magic wand, Mali’s democratic transition, Delta PDP's defection to APC, Afreximbank African Trade Centre, US seeking closer ties with Tinubu to expand investment, strategic partnership in Nigeria — Presidency, BoI: Tinubu commits N700bn to boost industrial growth, job creation — Enoh, NUP president lauds Tinubu for releasing N758bn to clear pension backlog, Presidency defends Tinubu’s foreign stay amid criticism over insecurity, 2027: Tinubu will win comfortably — Presidency, Pro-Tinubu's group accuses civil servants of hiding president’s achievements, Attempts to deny Tinubu second term spell doom for APC — Businessman, Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers crisis laudable — BOOT party chieftain, 2027: Speaker Abbas, Niger, Katsina Govs, others pledge loyalty to Tinubu, Minister hails economic turnaround under Tinubu, Tinubu committed to inclusive leadership, NFSS commends Tinubu for establishing Nigerian forest guards, 2027: Benue APC NASS Caucus endorses Tinubu for second term, Ogun monarch lauds Tinubu for upgrading Ilaro Poly to federal varsity, North-Central APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu for second term, Tinubu's reforms pivotal to macroeconomic stability — Shareholders, Arthur Eze hails Tinubu as 'God’s gift to Nigeria', Tinubu heads to Lagos for ECOWAS at 50, to commission major infrastructure projects Tinubu heads to Lagos for ECOWAS at 50, to commission major infrastructure projects
Next Article Gyang Senator Gyang dumps PDP

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×