New bride arrested for allegedly stabbing co-wife to death in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested Rabi’a Labaran, a 25-year-old new bride, on murder charges in relation to the death of her co-wife, Zainab Lawal, age 30.

This incident took place during a violent domestic dispute in Daura town, Katsina State.

The altercation occurred in the late hours of May 24, 2025, behind Dadi Primary School in the Sabon Gari area of Daura.

It is believed that the domestic dispute between the two wives escalated into a fatal confrontation.

In a statement to newsmen, Police Command spokesman Abubakar Sadiq noted that the heated argument between the two women ultimately turned deadly.

The PPRO said after the incident, a report was received at the Sabon Gari Division in Daura through one Nasir Yusuf, the husband of the 2 wives, that he had returned home from the market and found his first wife, namely, Zainab Lawal ‘F’, 30 years old, lying in a pool of blood; stating that she had been stabbed multiple times with a knife.

He added that upon receipt of the report, the DPO in Daura quickly led a team of operatives to the scene and subsequently rushed the victim to the Federal Medical Centre, Daura, for medical attention. But she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

During the investigation, her co-wife, Rabia Labaran, 23 years old, of the same address, was arrested in connection with the offence.

She also confessed to having committed the offence, stating as she pleaded for mercy that a misunderstanding with the deceased led to a scuffle and the tragic incident.

As the investigation is ongoing, the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, urged the public to shun all acts of domestic violence and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The commissioner, instead, advised the public to seek legal means for redress in cases of disputes, as vigilantism only perpetuates harm and undermines the rule of law.

