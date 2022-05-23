Senator Aduda emerges PDP Senatorial candidate for fourth time in FCT

The incumbent senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at the National Assembly, Senator Philip Aduda, emerged as the winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senate primaries on Monday in Abuja.

The party’s electoral committee chairman, Aminu Suleiman Gwada, who declared the result at Nicon Luxury, Abuja, the venue of the primaries, said Aduda polled 190 votes to emerge the winner after two other aspirants stepped down.

He described the process as peaceful and transparent, adding that the process of the primaries met the laid down procedures and was devoid of any rancour.

The FCT Residents Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who led six other INEC officers of the six area councils to monitor the primaries, affirmed that the primaries were held in accordance with the commission’s laid down procedures.

In his speech, Senator Philip Aduda appreciated members of the party’s electoral committee for ensuring peaceful primaries. He assured the people of the FCT that he would continue to ensure that their rights were always protected through the national assembly if given the mandate for the fourth term.

In a related development on Sunday in Abuja, the incumbent member representing the AMAC/Bwari federal constituency of the FCT in the House of Representatives, Hon. Micah Jiba has won the PDP primary election to contest for the same seat in the 2023 elections.





Jiba polled all the 68 votes from the delegates to defeat two other aspirants, Onyogu Raymond and Abdurahman Ismaila, who both scored zero votes.

Ms Olubunmi Oguntebiji, the secretary National Electoral Committee of the party, who announced the results, said the process was transparent and met the laid down procedures.

Also, FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, described the primary election as peaceful, free and fair.

Meanwhile, the incumbent House of Representatives Member for Abuja South Federal Constituency, Alhaji Hassan Sokodabo, has also been reelected as the PDP candidate for the 2023 election.

The Abuja South Federal Constituency consists of Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abaji Area Councils.

Sokodabo polled 72 votes to defeat three other aspirants, consisting of Ibrahim Daniel, who got 22 votes, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, 26 votes and MD Jigo, who got 2 votes.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the party, Aminu Suleiman Gwada, who announced the result amid tight security at Kuje town hall on Sunday, described the process as peaceful and transparent.

