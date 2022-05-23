Two PDP Senators lose return bids in Ondo

Two sitting Senators representing Ondo Central and South districts on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Patrick Akinyelure, and Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, on Monday, lost the bid to return to the National Assembly.

While the two-term lawmaker representing the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Akinyelure, was defeated by a new entrant Ifedayo Adedipe, Tofowomo was defeated by the former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.

Akinyelure who polled 58 votes to come second ahead of a former Chairman of the PDP in the state, Clement Faboyede, who polled 57, while Adedipe scored 83 votes to emerge as the winner.

The contest between Agboola and Tofowomo was kneely contested with Agboola polling 78 votes to defeat Tofowomo with four votes, polling 74.

In Ondo North, Tokunbo Modupe, emerged as the PDP candidate defeating Foluso Adefemi with 124 votes to 93 votes.

Speaking on his defeat, Akinyelure laid the blame for his defeat at the doorsteps of a political leader and former governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, alleging that the delegates were directed to vote for his opponent by the former governor





Akinyelure said: “As a ranking Senator and with all I have done for them in Ondo Central Senatorial District, the three ad-hoc delegates that favours Olusegun Mimiko, they gave instructions for them to vote me out. I am happy for this but I know my God will never fail.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I know what I am talking about. We have six local governments in the central, by the grace of God I am still a sitting Senator.

“The election was so transparent but I know that with the volume of what I have done for Ondo Central Senatorial District, I did not expect to be paid this way. But I have a destiny that nobody can stop.”

However, Adedipe who hailed from Akure, and contesting for an elective post for the first time expressed appreciation to the delegates for believing in him, with a promise not to disappoint if he wins the general election.

“I thank God for this victory. I thank my party men and women who voted for me. It has been peaceful and very free.

” It is the PDP that has won and not Ifedayo. It is the party that conducts a free and fair election. My fellow aspirants should see this as a vote for all of us

“We will require all hands on deck. This primary is based on existing law. What the law says, is what they followed. If Buhari signed the amended Electoral Act, it will be used in the future election and will not void this one.”

Before the exercise, the three contestants had agreed to work together and to also carry followers of the defeated aspirants along in the interest of the party.

They described one another as brothers and respected stakeholders in the party hence the need to confront the opposition’s candidates together during the main election

Security operatives were on the ground at the venue of the primary while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the whole exercise.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Two PDP Senators lose return bids in Ondo