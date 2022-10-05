Senate seeks to establish Industrial Development Authority

Latest News
By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
Industrial Development Authority, Senate wants FG to reclaim, protect shorelines in Bayelsa communities, Senate moves to increase Justices, Senate urges NEMA, Senate bill CBN reading,utilisation of service wide votes, Senate meets Service Chiefs , Senators call for Buhari, Senate committee advocates , Business facilitation bill passes second reading at senate, Senate passes electricity bill, Ndume Senate PDP lawmaker,Senate police pension board, Senate Minority Leader Whip,Senate seeks prosecution of officials behind trafficking of minors, Senate passes bill, Hajj funds in CBN, Suspension of 2023 election not in tune with reality , Senate approves budget for Customs, Senate seeks end, Senate approves establishment, Senate passes bill to establish University of Medical Sciences in six geo-political zones, establishment of health education, reposition secondary education, council on economic diversification, Appeal Court judgment deleting, passage of proceeds of crime bill , APC senate caucus declares, Senate rejects Buhari's request , eligible prison inmates to vote, Senate over PPPRC Bill, Bills to establish Federal Universities , Bill to amend 2022, women groups accuse NASS, Stakeholders fault proposed bills on federal unity schoolsInsecurity: Declare all known leaders of terrorists wanted, Senate tells FG, Senate passes bills to establish orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara, Osun, Senate passes Bill to establish Council for Tea and Coffee Development, Airfare hike: Senate demands urgent rehabilitation of federal roads, Senate probes N400bn abandoned PHC projects initiated by Obasanjo, Senate begins move to amend 35-year old BEDA Act, Senate summons NDDC officials, Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees, Senate confirms Omotayo, PDP replaces Bwaucha, Senate commences legislative action , enabling Federal College of Education to award degrees, Senate urges FG, Bill to regulate annual rent payment scales second reading at Senate, Senate tackles NCDMB, AON writes Senate over threats to air safety, Senate passes bill to amend Federal Airports Authority Act, bill to amend federal colleges, House surrenders to Senate, Senate moves to regulate rents in FCT, Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm NCC, FJSC nominees, NDLEA spent N200m on 'security votes', defunct PHCN hidden in Banks, Alleged non-remittance of $679.4 million: Senate to probe BPESenate to investigate NPA, Senate passes N17.12trn, Senate reverses self, fails to override Buhari, Senate approves Buhari’s borrowing request, NPC commissioner nominees , Senate amends rules, National Sports Commission, Senate condemns Nigeria's inclusion, cause of deplorable Army barracks, Senate rejects illegal allowance , Resuscitate NNS Aradu, Two million metric tons, alleged lopsided Army recruitment, College of Agriculture in Abua/Odial Rivers, Senate decries investment,2022 budget of judiciary, There is no provision for N5,000 transportation allowance in 2022 budget, Senate upgrades salary scale , Secret Employment ongoing in Civil Service, corps members' feeding allowance,illegally stuck in environment budget, Senate committee on appropriation , Real Estate Regulatory Council, SEC disagree on revenue spending, Senate tasks military on insurgency, banditry, administer Nigeria’s territorial sea, establishment of six more law schools, Senate mourns victims of Lagos, Alleged Misappropriation: Senate adjourns sitting on trade ministry 2022 budget, Senate decries envelope budgeting, Buhari's $700m loan request , Senate on war path, transfer of forfeited assets, Water ministry seeks approval, Senate berates FG over increasing yearly salaries, wages, despite embargo on recruitments since 2018, revenue generation, Senate gives sub-committees, Senate probes alleged secret, NUPENG strike, force Marwa, Mungono to appear before us, Senate passes bill to manage sickle cell disease in Nigeria, Senate approves establishment of Nationwide Emergency Communications Service, Senate indicts budget office, ministry of information, others, SEC going bankrupt, Senate raises the alarm, Alleged evasion of withholding tax, Committee dashes hope of agitators, Senate asks BPE to refund , Senate expresses concern , Senate committee expresses concern, Group seeks Visa ban , electronic transmission of results, Senate passes bill , Expert tasks Senate, Senate condemns maltreatment, Senate condemns maltreatment of Nigerians, Senate passes firearms amendment, Senate condemns fatal shootings, Northern lawmakers express worry, Bill for Copyright Act 2021, Senate committee meeting, Federal poly Offa to degree-awarding institution,Senate asks FG to shelve NIN as condition for UTME, HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness, Senate summons Finance Minister, Army ChiefSenate gives ultimatum to NSA, Senate passes bill, Human Rights Commission Bill, Senate mandates IGP, Senate moves to empower AMCON, respect federal character principle, N2 trillion revenue trapped in federal agencies

The Senate passed for a second reading, on Wednesday, a bill which seeks to establish the Nigerian Industrial Development Authority.

Leading the debate on the bill, the sponsor of the bill, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC-Niger East), said the proposed legislation would help to diversify the economy, and address the fundamental infrastructural impediments hindering production activities in the country.

Senator Sani Musa said the proposed law would also move the country beyond selling raw materials to more value-added processing and manufacturing one, create jobs, generate wealth, boost export and broaden the tax base.

He said: “Since the early sixties, abundant oil and gas resources have brought billions of dollars into the coffers of the country leading to a neglect of other sectors which traditionally provided employment for about 40 per cent of the population and nascent manufacturing industry.

“Revenues from oil have hampered efforts to diversify the economy, leading to economic stagnation and recently economic recession which has brought about all this legislation”.

According to him, the bill, as part of its objectives, would “accelerate the build-up of industrial capacity within Nigeria; increase manufacturing contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Product; drive the process of intense industrialisation based on sectors where Nigeria has comparative and competitive advantages”.

The lawmaker further said that the Bill, when passed and signed into law would “facilitate job and wealth creation, provide for economic and revenue diversification, ensure import substitution and export diversification and broaden government’s tax base.”

He described the bill as one of the most ambitious legislation that puts together a comprehensive industrial plan to diversify the economy, achieve industrial growth and reduce poverty.

“This bill will address the age-old constraints that have persistently limited manufacturing. If enacted into law, it will build up industrial infrastructure, prioritize power for industrial use, reduce borrowing and mobilise funding for the real sector.

“It will also facilitate youth training in industrial skills, improve our investment climate, raise productive standards, link innovation to industry and enhance local patronage of made-in Nigeria goods,” he said.

After the bill was read the second time, it was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Industry for further legislative scrutiny.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


Senate seeks to establish Industrial Development Authority

You might also like
Latest News

I’m going to Senate to offer best representation, advance Ndigbo Course ― Umahi

Latest News

Senate urges FG to repair federal roads in Edo

Latest News

Senate moves to protect workers in informal sector

Latest News

Senate joins demand to end gas flaring

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More