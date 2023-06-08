A pro-democracy group, The Native, has appealed to the former Zamfara State governor and Senator-elect for Zamfara West to withdraw from the race for Senate President and throw his support behind his main rival, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Honourable Olalekan Smart Edwards, the National Convener of the Forum, made the plea on Thursday during an interview with journalists.

Edward stated that President Bola Tinubu is endorsing the former Akwa-Ibom governor to provide a sense of belonging to Christians in the country. He argued that the emergence of Abdul Aziz Yari as Senate President would amount to national sabotage.

“Nigeria is a secular state, and the Senator Godswill Akpabio/Barau ticket represents the consideration of the country’s mood, evidence of healing rather than a display of strength or the promotion of religious dominance.

This ticket remains one of the finest candidates to lead the Senate in the tenth Assembly among all the aspirants,” Edward emphasized.

“We cannot risk widening the divide among the people post-elections. While it may be politically permissible, we urge the 10th Assembly to dissociate themselves from any political, financial, and insensitive approach or act that promotes a Muslim for the Office of the Senate President, as this would be a display of national sabotage.

We say no to Sen. Yari’s ambition and appeal to him in the name of our dear country to shelve this ambition for the greater good.”

The Native noted that the Akpabio-Jubrin ticket would ensure a good working relationship between President Tinubu and the Parliament.

“Akpabio is a successful case of legendary service, evidence of infrastructural legacies. Observations based on his political ideologies reveal a wealth of experience in governance and administration.

His abilities and international exposure are noteworthy. He is a former governor of Akwa Ibom, former Senate Minority Leader, and one-time Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. He is a leader Nigeria can rely on for people-centred policies, inter-party collaboration, and capacity to transform vision into reality.”

“In this critical time, what Nigerians are looking for are strong institutions, not strong individuals. We need sustainable development in all facets of our nation, policies that uplift the poor and promote economic prosperity, builders of men and communities.





We need someone with the pedigree and capacity to be a team player, a leader, a partner, and a defender of the people. Senator Godswill Akpabio embodies these qualities. Hailing from the minority tribe of Annang in Akwa Ibom, he is the personification of a united Nigeria,” Edward concluded.

