The Citizens Voice Against Corruption (CIVAC) has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Unions Congress (TUC) to exert pressure on the federal government to expedite the full-capacity production of all Nigerian refineries.

In a press statement issued and signed by the national coordinator, Comrade Abdulrazaq Alqali, and made available to Online Tribune in Dutse, Jigawa state capital, the group appeals to the NLC and TUC to explore alternative approaches rather than resorting to strikes to address their demands with the government.

The statement highlights the difficulties faced by Nigerians, especially the common man, due to fuel subsidy removal.

However, it asserts that this decision is the best option considering the national economic situation and the alleged widespread corruption associated with fuel subsidies.

Comrade Abdul’aziz Alkali explains that the optimal solution lies in the immediate revival and maximum utilization of the Kaduna, Warri, and Port-Harcourt refineries, as well as the establishment of additional refineries across the country.

“We urge Nigerians not to participate in the planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) against the removal of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government. Any confrontational action in this regard can be described as misguided, unwise, and self-defeating,” he adds.

The statement emphasizes that such industrial action would exacerbate the suffering of ordinary people. It further highlights the potential negative consequences of the strike, including the disruption of government offices, banks, shopping centres, schools, and transportation services, which would significantly impact the informal sectors, markets, and local transportation services.

“Paralyzing a country of over 200 million people, where the majority of citizens rely on daily wages, would be highly irrational and pose a significant threat to the security situation in the country,” the statement warns.

The organization also condemns the attacks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by major political party presidential candidates over the removal of fuel subsidies.

It argues that during the campaign period, these candidates made promises to remove fuel subsidies if elected, but are now blaming President Tinubu for implementing what they had pledged to do for Nigerians.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…