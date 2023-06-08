President Bola Tinubu held a meeting with two governors from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Governor Eno emphasized the need to set politics aside and focus on governance now that the elections are over. He expressed his commitment to working with the federal government to ensure that the people of Akwa Ibom benefit from democracy.

Eno stated, “We came to visit with the President, to congratulate him on the election and his swearing-in and to pledge our support, our commitment, and our loyalty to the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Politics is over and governance has started. Akwa Ibom is an integral part of Nigeria, and we have to work with the federal government to ensure that Akwa Ibomites see the benefits of democracy.”

The governor discussed several areas where federal intervention is required, including the completion of the Calabar-Itu road, the development of the Ibom deep seaport, obtaining an export license, and establishing a free trade zone for Calabar airport. Eno highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships with the federal government to enhance the state’s aviation industry and bring in spare parts for aircraft maintenance.

Eno also mentioned the initiatives undertaken by his administration to mitigate the impact of petrol subsidy removal on the people. He revealed that palliatives had been distributed to local governments and expressed his intention to meet with petroleum marketers in the state to seek their cooperation in alleviating the hardships resulting from the subsidy removal.

“We are looking at ways to support our people and shield them from the effects of the subsidy removal. As we get into early next week, you will see various measures we are going to put in place,” Eno added.

The governor expressed optimism that President Tinubu would consider their requests and work toward the development and progress of Akwa Ibom state.

