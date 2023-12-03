When we desire God we would talk to heaven and heaven will heaven will hear. Jesus after baptism when he prayed as he was praying heaven opened. When we desire God, heaven will open for us. In Jeremiah 33:3 we draw close to God things we do not know, mysteries, hidden things about your life, family, things to come God will reveal them unto you.

Material possession and prosperity: Matthew 6:33 when you seek the things of God, the righteousness of God all other things are for you. Divine security: God secures his people angels of the Lord encamp around those who fear him, God sends his angels to keep his people. The sun shall not smite you by day nor the moon by night, a thousand shall fall by your left side ten thousand at your right side only with your eyes will you see and behold the reward of your enemies it shall not come near you. Many will die but you shall live, where others lose you will gain, where others fail you will pass. Seek God and his mercies shall be with you. Long life: God also gives long life. With long life will I satisfy you and show you my salvation that is the promise of the Bible and that promise is for me and you.

Divine breakthrough is from God. The Bible says I will lift up my eyes unto you from where cometh my help my help cometh from the Lord who makes heaven and earth these are the blessings in earth. Jesus came to this world to die for our sins and when he ascended into heaven he became the king of glory where he seats down. Heaven is a place of peace, calm, serenity, no conflict or fighting. Look at the picture of this world do we have absolute peace in Nigeria? Jesus the prince of peace said my peace I give unto you a place where there is no conflict. That is where we are going, a place of peace, that is why we must live a life of peace because we are going to enjoy peace in heaven. Where Jesus is there is peace in heaven, there is glory, Jesus is the light of that place it is a place of glory, joy unspeakable the Lord said he has given us joy, the joy of the Lord, the joy eternal the joy of this world is temporary what we have in this world is gladness. Gladness is temporary but joy is eternal for those with Christ in heaven.

Inheritance: Inheritance in heaven 1Peter 1:4 those who desire heaven and set their focus on heaven, God is going to give them an inheritance incorruptible.

It can never fail, it is undefiled and it is reserved, made for you specifically. The key to it is that we have to set our attention on heaven you have to crucify the flesh. Our life must be transformed to reflect the glory here on earth. There is love and fellowship in heaven fellowship with God, with all the saints all over the world there is no discrimination, fellowship with those who have been redeemed, those who have been ransomed in all parts of the world.

Finally what God has prepared for those who love Him according to 1cor2:9 that is what is awaiting us. We should set our affection on heaven. What the Bible is saying in essence is what eyes have not seen nor did ears hear neither has it entered into the hearts of man that is man has not imagined it what the Lord has prepared for those who love Him

God is calling our attention in this meeting to set our affection in heaven things of the world will one day go with the world they will melt away but those who do the will of God will abide.

