Titi Alabi is a gospel minister and mother who is often mistaken as the daughter of a top gospel minister. In this interview by KANGMWA GOFWEN, she speaks about her journey in the gospel music industry and her relationship with Tope Alabi.

You share the same name with a popular gospel minister, Tope Alabi, are you related in any way?

Not at all, the name Alabi happens to be my matrimonial name. It is a question I people ask me often. I am married with children. My maiden name is Kolawole. My dad is an indigene of Iludun in Ekiti State, while my mum is from Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Eni Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State. I was born and grew up in Lagos in a polygamous family myself and three others with our mum. We are all very passionate singers; I was the only one who took music as a profession.

How did your journey into the music industry start?

I started singing at the age of eight. My stepdad was a musician and I was always around him miming his songs whenever I got the opportunity when he was practicing his compositions. At the age of 12, I had my first experience of real practical music when my stepdad took me to the studio to back up two of the tracks he was recording. At the age of 15, I joined the choir of the Pentecostal Fellowship, at Ejigbo, Lagos for three years being a consistent church member. I later left with my mum and joined the Pentecostal Cannanland Mission in Ajao, Lagos. I have been in the choir of Pentecostal Cannanland Mission for 23 years. I was signed up by a label known as Mathew 28.

It was a family-owned label. I did a few recordings none of which were ever promoted or released and the association eventually came to an end in goodwill and it was mutual. I was involved in various musical projects as a session backup vocalist in studio recordings and live performances.

You won the best promising gospel artiste at the YOMAFA Global Awards, how does that make you feel and what does it mean for your music career?

It is a good feeling, a positive inclusion to my profile and I am very appreciative of all the support given to me by my team and well-wishers for their votes and love. I was not able to be present at the presentation ceremony reason being that my church had an annual weeklong programme at the same time as the award ceremony date and my church event was a priority at the time. I was scheduled to attend the ceremony and would have been there if there had been no change of date by the award organisers.

You recently dropped an EP what was the inspiration behind it?

It is to create an opportunity to express my knowledge of God the almighty Father which was the reason why it is entitled: “Sacrament”, a spiritual reality of my dreams. There are six tracks on the EP each track is an expression of my spiritual feeling for God. It is available on all online digital platforms for streaming and download. We are presently working on the second EP scheduled for release in the middle part of 2024, praying for good health and life.

Are you currently signed to any record label?

Yes. I am signed to a label, Fern Music, based in the United Kingdom. We have been working together for over a year. It seems longer because a lot has been done without any pause. My in-house producer and manager DJC is a workaholic and perfectionist. My relationship with Fern Music began in late December 2021. There was a rhythm of a track that an artiste sang, but the artiste was canceled by the label, but the label liked the rhythm of the track so much and didn’t like the idea of discarding the rhythm.

So, they began to search for a competent singer, who would re-voice the rhythm even though the track was at that time in a crisis, it was actively promoted and getting aired. A colleague introduced me to the label and I went to the studio and voiced the rhythm in just one take. The label loved my delivery so much and they invited me to join the team and that was how my journey with them began. The track was entitled, “Immaculate God”.

Do you think musicians can do well on her own; or they must be signed to a label for them to succeed?

No, I don’t think that an artiste can do well on his or her own; I believe that an artist is better off being signed by a label. Success in most things of which the music business is inclusive is easier to achieve when you work in a team. It enables you as the artist to focus entirely on the production of your music which is your purpose. Moreover, the Jack of all trade mentality does not get you far if there is any movement. I am benefiting from being signed by a label. I wouldn’t be able to take on what needs to be done to complement the production part for success.

Though you share the same name with Tope Alabi, would you love to feature her in any of your songs in the future?

Of course, I will. She has a good voice and a sound profile. It will be positive.

Do you have anyone you wish to work with in the future?

I do have not one but a couple of good singers I would like to work with praying for life and good health when the mood is right. There are quite a few really good gospel singers that I admire. I work with whoever is on my team to decide how the mood is at the time.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years in the music industry?

I take each day at a time and give thanks to God for good health and life for each day. I aim to be ever relevant and purposeful positively in God’s ministry. We must not be complacent and take it that tomorrow is guaranteed by our own will. Pray to God to have life tomorrow and give thanks to God for today. One step at a time, one day at a time.

What are some challenges you have faced in the industry since you began singing?

Challenges came later in my singing career when I started having children. Juggling between child care and career commitments is the main issue. I say ‘is’ because I still have children under the teenage age. Also, some dubious producers I have met along the journey wasted my time and energy. I thank God for giving me the know-how and ability to endure the challenging patches along the way, all is now well managed. I thank God for his grace. My team has also been superb with their support I must mention. The team is not just a team to me but a family, we at times, goes through trying times, but God always gives us the knowledge and wisdom to keep our structure on the right path.

