Security: Reps ask Buhari to release N3bn take-off grant for local production of ammunition

The House of Representatives, on Monday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the sum of N3 billion to Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Kaduna, National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) for the immediate take-off of local production of ﬁrearms and ammunition through a partnership arrangement.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the urgent need for the Federal Government to release dedicated/special fund for the immediate commencement of local production of firearms and ammunition through partnership/ collaboration of DICON and NMDC, 105 for deployment by our security agencies to combat the rising wave 0f terrorism and insecurity in Nigeria, sponsored by Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims.

In his lead debate, Hon Halims who expressed grave concern over the unabated security challenges across the country underscored the need to commence local production of requisite security equipment as part of efforts geared toward reducing capital flight.

“The House is aware that, the greatest challenge facing our dear country Nigeria, today is that of terrorism and the rising wave of insecurity in the land. This ugly trend has tremendous negative effects on the socio-economic trajectories of the nation. Therefore, the need for the Parliament to rise to the occasion through innovative legislative inputs, such as this to enable the Executive Arm of government surmounts this daunting challenge.

“The House is further aware that efforts by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to import arms and ammunition from some western countries have met brick walls. To me, this is a clarion call for us to look inwards with the view to harness our abundant human and material resources to commence full local production of arms and ammunitions to meet our immediate needs and further drive our local contents initiative.

ALSO READ: Lagos APC swears in caretaker committee

“The House recall that DICON Kaduna through the local content initiative produced a military vehicle called Ezeugwu MRAP (mine resistance ambush-protected) which was commissioned by Mr President sometimes ago. And today it is been deployed in the battleﬁeld in Borno state with conﬁrmed efﬁcacy and preference is been given to it by our soldiers compared to the imported version due to its efﬁciency, (the cost far less than the imported version).

“The House note that there is already an existing memorandum of understanding (MOU) between this two important agencies of government with the view to achieve this objective, therefore, the need for this legislative input.

“The House further note that the beneﬁts accruable to our country through this initiative will be enormous and indeed unquantiﬁable, among which are – boost research and promote self-reliance in the local production of armoury, weapons and other military equipment, conservation of foreign exchange, wealth creation and employment opportunities for our teeming youths, aid our security agencies to effectively combat crimes and criminality and many other beneﬁts too numerous to mention,” he noted.

To this end, the House also canvassed that a special team of professionals from the two agencies of government involved in the proposed partnership be set up for the immediate take-off of the pilot project with the mandate to start production within one year.

In the bid to ensure efficiency in the system, the House mandated its Committee on Defence to coordinate the agencies of government involved and urged the Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with the resolution.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE