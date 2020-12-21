Lagos APC swears in caretaker committee

Following the dissolution of the executive committees across the states and zones in the country by the National Executive Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Lagos State chapter of APC has sworn in caretaker committee members to direct the affairs of the party in the state.

The swearing-in, according to the party spokesman in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, is in conformity with the directive of the national caretaker committee.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by the state caretaker chairman, Tunde Balogun, who was inaugurated earlier and conducted by a legal practitioner, Mrs Abimbola Oladigbolu.

The new caretaker chairman, Balogun in his speech congratulated all the newly appointed members on their renewed mandate and admonished them to work assiduously to uphold their oath of office.

He urged them to ensure the success of the up-coming membership and revalidation exercise of members of the chapter which is scheduled to hold soon.

The caretaker chairmen of the local governments were earlier sworn-in and directed to do the same in their various local governments and wards.

The new Lagos State APC caretaker committee members include Tunde Balogun as chairman, Sunny Akinsanya as deputy state chairman, Lanre Ogunyemi as state secretary and Seye Oladejo as state publicity secretary among others.

